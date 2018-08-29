Southern 2nd, Wahama 4th in non-league quad

MASON, W.Va. — The home course advantage wasn’t enough.

The Ravenswood golf team earned a seven-stroke victory on Monday at Riverside Golf Club, topping a four-team field, which included Southern and Wahama.

In the play six, count four format, RHS posted a team total of 171. The Tornadoes took second with a 178, while Calhoun County was third with a 214, three strokes ahead of the White Falcons.

Jensen Anderson and Ryan Acree led the Purple and Gold with matching 7-over par rounds of 42. Jarrett Hupp was one stroke back of Anderson and Acree, while Landen Hill rounded out the team total with a 51.

The Tornadoes’ potential tie-breaking scores were a 54 by Tanner Lisle and a 57 by David Shaver.

Gage Smith led the White Falcons with a 51, followed by Casey Greer with a 53. Ethan Mitchell and Mattie Ohlinger capped off the Wahama team total, firing rounds of 56 and 57 respectively. Kyher Bush and Ty White each scored 58, but didn’t count to the WHS team score.

Ravenswood’s Devin Raines was the match medalist with a 4-over par round of 39. Bryson Montgomery and Mason Bennett led CCHS with matching rounds of 53.

The Tornadoes and White Falcons resume league play on Thursday at Waterford.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

