Rio women finish 7th at Trine Fall Classic

ANGOLA, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s golf team opened the fall portion of its 2018 schedule with a seventh-place finish in the Trine University Kickoff Fall Classic, Thursday afternoon, at Zollner Golf Course.

The Redstorm finished last among the participating schools with a team score of 150-over par 438.

Grace College won the team title with a 44-over par total of 332, while the host team was a distant second at 364.

Grace also had two of the top three individual finishers in Sydney Abbott and Lauren Keiser. The duo – along with Olivet’s Nicole Deweyert – all finished at 10-over par 82.

Freshman Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH) gave Rio its top individual finish, tying for 19th place among the 45 competitors with a 25-over par round of 97.

Also for the RedStorm, freshman Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH) was 30th with a 33-over par 105; freshman Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH) tied for 37th place after carding a 44-over round of 116; freshman Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH) was 40th with a 48-over score of 120 and freshman Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH) was 41st with a 49-over round of 121.

Rio Grande returns to action next weekend at Indiana East University’s Red Wolf Classic in Richmond, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

