Sullivan leads RedStorm women at Trailblazer Invite

PATASKALA, Ohio – Abalena Sullivan ran to a seventh-place showing to give the University of Rio Grande its top finish in the Trailblazer Invitational hosted by Ohio Christian University, Friday evening, at Watkins Memorial High School.
Sullivan, a freshman from Chillicothe, Ohio, finished the 3K course in 12:05.
Junior Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH), the only other RedStorm runner in the 38-runner field, finished 20th in a time of 13:13.
The invite, which included five other schools (four of which, like Rio, hailed from the River States Conference), was not scored as a team competition.
Point Park University recorded four of the top five finishers, including Anna Shields with the winning time of 10:49.
Rio Grande returns to action next Friday at the Wittenberg Invitational in Springfield, Ohio.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.