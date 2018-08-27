RedStorm men blank Warriors in home opener

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Eduardo Zurita and Harry Reilly scored second half goals just 68 seconds apart, helping the University of Rio Grande pull away for a 3-0 win over the Indiana Institute of Technology in non-conference men’s soccer action, Saturday night, at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, which was making its 2018 home debut, improved to 3-0 with the victory. All three wins have been by shutout.

Indiana Tech was playing its season opener.

Rio Grande, which entered the match ranked No. 16 in the NAIA preseason poll, finished with a commanding 15-1 edge in shots overall, including a 9-0 advantage in shots on frame.

Zurita and Reilly’s second half markers extended a 1-0 halftime lead for the RedStorm, which resulted from a goal by freshman Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) with 24:27 remaining before the intermission.

Cam Orellana beat a Tech defender one-on-one inside the 18-yard box and scored off the dribble from about nine yards out in front of the goal.

That’s how things stayed until Zurita – a senior from Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain, whistled a shot from just inside the top of the 18-yard box past Tech net-minder Ivan Safranic and into the upper right corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead with 37:57 remaining.

Reilly, a senior from Coventry, England, set the final score just over a minute later by finding the back of the net off a touch from Cam Orellana.

Junior Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) posted a second clean sheet in his second start for Rio Grande, which also enjoyed an 8-2 edge in corner kick opportunities.

Safranic collected six saves in a losing cause for the Warriors.

Rio Grande returns to action next Friday when it travels to Goshen (Ind.) College for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Rio Grande’s Ewan McLauchlan works the ball away from an Indiana Tech defender during the first half of Saturday night’s 3-0 win over the Warriors at Evan E. Davis Field. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_8.28-RIO-Ewan.jpg Rio Grande’s Ewan McLauchlan works the ball away from an Indiana Tech defender during the first half of Saturday night’s 3-0 win over the Warriors at Evan E. Davis Field.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

