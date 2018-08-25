Week 1 Football Scores

OHIO
Ada 30, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 16
Akr. Coventry 33, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0
Akr. East 14, Massillon Jackson 13
Akr. Ellet 35, Akr. Springfield 0
Akr. Manchester 31, Doylestown Chippewa 7
Albany Alexander 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 8
Alliance Marlington 12, Alliance 9
Amanda-Clearcreek 39, Hebron Lakewood 7
Amherst Steele 33, Lorain Clearview 0
Andover Pymatuning Valley 36, Mineral Ridge 34, OT
Ansonia 28, DeGraff Riverside 0
Antwerp 44, Montpelier 38
Archbold 24, Hicksville 7
Arlington 40, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
Ashland 28, Green 26
Ashland Crestview 29, Loudonville 26
Ashtabula Lakeside 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 7
Ashtabula St. John 14, Vienna Mathews 0
Athens 51, Vincent Warren 26
Austintown Fitch 20, Hudson 9
Avon Lake 42, Elyria 15
Bainbridge Paint Valley 46, Cols. Africentric 0
Barberton 21, Norton 20, OT
Barnesville 36, Newcomerstown 6
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Ravenna SE 13
Batavia 14, Williamsburg 6
Batavia Clermont NE 16, Cin. Clark Montessori 0
Bay Village Bay 27, LaGrange Keystone 6
Beachwood 14, Akr. North 0
Bellbrook 17, Tipp City Tippecanoe 9
Bellville Clear Fork 63, Fredericktown 0
Belmont Union Local 31, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 42, Belpre 14
Bloom-Carroll 44, Sparta Highland 22
Bluffton 28, Cory-Rawson 6
Bowling Green 15, Tol. St. John’s 8
Brookville 26, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22
Bucyrus Wynford 19, Findlay Liberty-Benton 18
Burton Berkshire 26, Painesville Harvey 23
Byesville Meadowbrook 32, New Concord John Glenn 26, OT
Can. Cent. Cath. 14, Bellevue 13
Can. McKinley 28, Warren Harding 14
Canal Fulton Northwest 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 32, Cols. Bexley 21
Canfield 21, Louisville 14
Carey 35, Van Buren 16
Casstown Miami E. 47, Milton-Union 10
Celina 41, Versailles 12
Centerburg 28, Utica 14
Chagrin Falls Kenston 44, Streetsboro 14
Chardon NDCL 41, Willoughby S. 28
Chesterland W. Geauga 20, Chardon 19
Chillicothe 14, Ashville Teays Valley 13
Chillicothe Huntington 35, Reedsville Eastern 0
Chillicothe Unioto 21, McArthur Vinton County 6
Chillicothe Zane Trace 10, Circleville Logan Elm 6
Cin. Aiken 42, Cin. N. College Hill 0
Cin. Colerain 23, Cin. La Salle 0
Cin. Country Day 25, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 6
Cin. Deer Park 36, Cin. Hughes 14
Cin. Elder 31, Gahanna Lincoln 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 41, Carlisle 14
Cin. Indian Hill 45, New Richmond 12
Cin. Madeira 31, Norwood 9
Cin. Mariemont 35, Day. Oakwood 24
Cin. Moeller 27, Clarkson North, Ontario 14
Cin. Princeton 34, Milford 16
Cin. St. Xavier 34, W. Chester Lakota W. 0
Cin. Sycamore 33, Loveland 13
Cin. Turpin 34, New Philadelphia 14
Cin. West Clermont 14, Hamilton 3
Cin. Wyoming 42, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 77, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Clayton Northmont 56, Lima Sr. 13
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 22, Cle. John Adams 12
Cle. John Marshall 47, Brooklyn 6
Clyde 27, Tol. Start 24
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 47, Bidwell River Valley 0
Coldwater 52, Kenton 27
Cols. Beechcroft 27, Day. Ponitz Tech. 10
Cols. Eastmoor 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14
Cols. Grandview Hts. 27, Cols. Centennial 0
Cols. Independence 64, Reigning Thunder 6
Cols. Marion-Franklin 22, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20
Cols. South 24, Cols. East 8
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Independence 6
Convoy Crestview 59, Rockford Parkway 35
Cortland Lakeview 14, Warren Howland 9
Crestline 26, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 24, Mantua Crestwood 7
Day. Carroll 49, Riverside Stebbins 13
Day. Chaminade Julienne 42, Piqua 22
Day. Meadowdale 38, Cols. Crusaders 6
Defiance 35, Napoleon 21
Delaware Hayes 24, Delaware Buckeye Valley 7
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53, Cols. Briggs 22
Delphos St. John’s 50, Tol. Woodward 13
Dola Hardin Northern 35, Arcadia 14
Dresden Tri-Valley 48, Logan 7
Dublin Coffman 42, Perrysburg 21
Dublin Jerome 41, Cols. Watterson 14
Dublin Scioto 56, Cols. St. Charles 7
E. Can. 36, Smithville 7
E. Central, Ind. 28, Cin. Oak Hills 21
E. Liverpool 14, Shadyside 7
Eastlake N. 52, Westlake 43
Edgerton 68, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Edon 20, Defiance Ayersville 12
Elyria Cath. 56, Sheffield Brookside 0
Euclid 42, Cle. Glenville 17
Fairfield 49, Centerville 21
Fairport Harbor Harding 14, Newbury 7
Fayetteville-Perry 46, Manchester 0
Frankfort Adena 31, Greenfield McClain 15
Franklin Furnace Green 54, Cin. Dohn High School 14
Fremont St. Joseph 24, Oregon Stritch 14
Ft. Recovery 23, Sidney Lehman 6
Galion 37, Bucyrus 13
Galion Northmor 47, Marion Elgin 36
Gallipolis Gallia 47, Pomeroy Meigs 34
Garfield Hts. 42, Lakewood 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 42, Gates Mills Hawken 12
Garrettsville Garfield 40, Middlefield Cardinal 19
Genoa Area 28, Cols. Ready 0
Germantown Valley View 50, Wilmington 26
Gibsonburg 20, Bloomdale Elmwood 14
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 40, Coshocton 0
Goshen 21, Cin. McNicholas 7
Granville 35, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7
Greensburg Central Catholic, Pa. 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 7
Greenville 40, Eaton 7
Greenwich S. Cent. 32, Willard 26, OT
Grove City Christian 48, Spring. Cath. Cent. 6
Hamilton Badin 41, Hamilton Ross 20
Hanoverton United 42, Minerva 13
Harrison 42, Vandalia Butler 19
Harrod Allen E. 21, Lima Bath 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 33, Paulding 25
Heath 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 12
Hilliard Bradley 34, Findlay 28, OT
Hilliard Darby 17, Lewis Center Olentangy 14
Hilliard Davidson 31, Grove City 0
Hillsboro 30, Mt. Orab Western Brown 28
Holgate 57, Stryker 14
Holland Springfield 30, Fremont Ross 29
Howard E. Knox 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 2
Hubbard 63, Alliance 13
Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Austin-East, Tenn. 20
Huron 31, Sandusky Perkins 7
Jamestown Greeneview 49, Arcanum 27
Jeromesville Hillsdale 61, Ashland Mapleton 27
Johnstown-Monroe 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 38
Kent Roosevelt 23, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Kings Mills Kings 17, Lebanon 14
Kirtland 43, Chagrin Falls 0
Lakeside Danbury 28, Vanlue 14
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Crooksville 7
Landmark Christian 40, Fairfield Christian 6
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 35, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Conneaut 0
Leetonia 21, Lowellville 14, OT
Leipsic 52, N. Baltimore 7
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27, Worthington Kilbourne 26
Liberty Center 35, Defiance Tinora 3
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Lima Cent. Cath. 34, Spencerville 19
Lima Perry 61, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Malvern 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 24, Can. South 23
London 41, Urbana 7
Lorain 44, Grafton Midview 14
Lore City Buckeye Trail 28, Caldwell 13
Louisville Aquinas 41, Hudson WRA 6
Lucas 22, Danville 0
Macedonia Nordonia 18, Bedford 12
Madison 22, Geneva 14
Maple Hts. 42, Cle. Rhodes 2
Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Woodlan, Ind. 0
Marietta 41, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Marion Harding 21, Mt. Vernon 12
Marion Pleasant 40, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Marysville 35, Plain City Jonathan Alder 0
Mason 10, Springboro 6
Massillon Perry 41, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 21
Massillon Tuslaw 20, Dalton 7
Massillon Washington 35, Akr. SVSM 7
Mayfield 3, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
McComb 41, Delta 7
McDonald 48, Brookfield 14
Mechanicsburg 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 14
Medina 43, Cle. Hts. 20
Medina Highland 28, Brunswick 7
Mentor 42, Lakewood St. Edward 39
Miami Valley Christian Academy 49, Cin. Hillcrest 6
Miamisburg 49, Cin. NW 7
Middletown 42, Cin. Western Hills 0
Middletown Fenwick 42, Anna 27
Middletown Madison Senior 22, Franklin 0
Milan Edison 41, Oberlin Firelands 23
Millbury Lake 20, Hamler Patrick Henry 13
Millersburg W. Holmes 48, Wooster Triway 14
Minford 27, Ironton Rock Hill 20
Minster 34, Ft. Loramie 14
Mogadore 35, Creston Norwayne 34
Morrow Little Miami 49, W. Carrollton 13
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 27, Morral Ridgedale 24
N. Can. Hoover 33, Lyndhurst Brush 14
N. Lewisburg Triad 48, Bradford 12
N. Olmsted 28, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 49, Mt. Gilead 8
N. Royalton 42, N. Ridgeville 25
New Albany 31, Westerville S. 7
New Bremen 27, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 12
New Carlisle Tecumseh 31, Fairborn 0
New Lexington 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Day. Jefferson 12
New Middletown Spring. 20, Canfield S. Range 13
New Paris National Trail 34, Cin. Riverview East 6
Newport, Ky. 27, Cin. Finneytown 18
Newton Falls 27, Atwater Waterloo 21
North Allegheny, Pa. 45, Cols. COF Academy 20
Northwood 49, Elmore Woodmore 7
Norwalk 42, Mansfield Sr. 21
Oak Harbor 18, Fostoria 0
Oak Hill 40, Chesapeake 12
Olmsted Falls 55, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28
Ontario 14, Lexington 7
Orange 28, Cle. Hay 14
Oregon Clay 48, Tol. Rogers 12
Orwell Grand Valley 34, Jefferson Area 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Pemberville Eastwood 19
Oxford Talawanda 34, Camden Preble Shawnee 12
Pandora-Gilboa 25, Columbus Grove 13
Parma Normandy 48, Wellington 14
Parma Padua 47, Peninsula Woodridge 14
Pataskala Licking Hts. 34, Galloway Westland 32
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54, Cols. Whetstone 0
Penn Hills, Pa. 21, Steubenville 14
Perry 28, Painesville Riverside 14
Pickerington N. 17, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0
Plymouth 35, Cardington-Lincoln 20
Portsmouth W. 49, S. Point 12
Proctorville Fairland 42, Tolsia, W.Va. 0
Racine Southern 36, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6
Ravenna 27, Tallmadge 21, OT
Reynoldsburg 17, Cols. Upper Arlington 14
Richfield Revere 43, Medina Buckeye 6
Richwood N. Union 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 3
Rittman 17, Richmond Hts. 8
Rocky River 30, Fairview 24
Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, New London 13
Rootstown 25, Mogadore Field 0
Salem 38, E. Palestine 21
Salineville Southern 39, Richmond Edison 13
Sandusky 48, Port Clinton 21
Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, New Matamoras Frontier 14
Sherwood Fairview 34, Wauseon 30
Solon 25, Aurora 0
Southeastern 34, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Southington Chalker 10, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Spring. NW 49, S. Charleston SE 7
Spring. Shawnee 40, Spring. Greenon 21
Springfield 20, Lancaster 14
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Reading 7
St. Clairsville 31, Carrollton 13
St. Henry 22, Covington 0
St. Marys Memorial 35, Sidney 7
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Toronto 0
Strasburg-Franklin 26, Bowerston Conotton Valley 8
Strongsville 49, Berea-Midpark 35
Struthers 35, Youngs. Liberty 6
Sugar Grove Berne Union 26, Corning Miller 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Sullivan Black River 51, Collins Western Reserve 6
Swanton 34, Rossford 29
Sycamore Mohawk 34, Kansas Lakota 8
Sylvania Southview 17, Millington, Mich. 14
Thomas Worthington 34, Canal Winchester 21
Thornville Sheridan 36, Newark Licking Valley 21
Tiffin Columbian 35, Elida 3
Tipp City Bethel 21, Day. Northridge 18
Tol. Bowsher 14, Maumee 7
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Cols. Hartley 17
Tol. Whitmer 41, Can. Glenoak 10
Tontogany Otsego 37, Metamora Evergreen 21
Trenton Edgewood 49, Monroe 7
Trotwood-Madison 13, Cin. Winton Woods 3
Troy 43, Day. Belmont 8
Troy Christian 42, Day. Christian 21
Twinsburg 49, Copley 28
Union City Mississinawa Valley 36, Cedarville 6
Uniontown Lake 76, Cols. West 6
Upper Sandusky 17, Caledonia River Valley 16
Van Wert 34, Bryan 7
Vermilion 56, Oberlin 13
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35, New Lebanon Dixie 12
W. Jefferson 21, Philo 16
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43, West Salem Northwestern 28
W. Liberty-Salem 35, St. Paris Graham 3
Wadsworth 63, Akr. Firestone 0
Wapakoneta 28, Bellefontaine 14
Warrensville Hts. 30, Hunting Valley University 19
Warsaw River View 30, Johnstown Northridge 13
Washington C.H. 58, Blanchester 42
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 30, Circleville 15
Waterford 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Waverly 50, Piketon 6
Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Tol. Christian 26
Waynesville 34, Bethel-Tate 0
Westerville Cent. 19, Whitehall-Yearling 6
Westerville N. 10, Groveport-Madison 7
Wheelersburg 28, Ironton 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Tol. St. Francis 10
Wickliffe 21, Cle. Collinwood 6
Williamsport Westfall 34, London Madison Plains 6
Windham 51, Sebring McKinley 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Cambridge 28
Wooster 43, Orrville 24
Worthington Christian 20, Spring. NE 13
Xenia 41, Beavercreek 14
Youngs. Boardman 26, Youngs. East 6
Youngs. Mooney 45, St. Joseph, Ontario 22
Zanesville 32, Newark 27
Zanesville Rosecrans 69, Beallsville 8
Zeeland West, Mich. 28, Cols. Northland 27
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14, Apple Creek Waynedale 10
WEST VIRGINIA
Bishop Carroll, Pa. 19, East Hardy 13, OT
Bluefield 38, Graham, Va. 14
Bridgeport 45, Lewis County 17
Buckhannon-Upshur 21, Princeton 14
Cabell Midland 62, St. Albans 0
Calhoun County 16, Wirt County 6
Cameron 22, West Greene, Pa. 14
Capital 28, Johnson Central, Ky. 21
Clay County 53, Gilmer County 14
Clay-Battelle 61, Hundred 0
Doddridge County 52, South Harrison 14
Elkins 32, East Fairmont 7
Fairmont Senior 46, Robert C. Byrd 20
Fayetteville 28, Wyoming East 21
Frankfort 42, Moorefield 0
Grafton 27, Philip Barbour 6
Greenbrier East 14, James Monroe 0
Greenbrier West 42, Buffalo 0
Herbert Hoover 47, Scott 0
Huntington 17, Belfry, Ky. 9
Hurricane 24, Winfield 13
John Marshall 35, University 28
Liberty Harrison 42, Roane County 22
Lincoln 3, Braxton County 0
Magnolia 24, Sherman 0
Martinsburg 62, Loudoun Valley, Va. 12
Midland Trail 22, Independence 6
Millbrook, Va. 30, Jefferson 26
Mount View 41, River View 0
Musselman 45, Spring Mills 21
Nicholas County 32, North Marion 12
Oak Hill 34, Valley Fayette 6
Parkersburg Catholic 47, Paden City 14
Parkersburg South 27, Ripley 7
Pendleton County 48, Notre Dame 21
Petersburg 43, Berkeley Springs 6
PikeView 28, Summers County 27
Poca 46, Nitro 8
Point Pleasant 42, Mingo Central 35
Preston 22, Hampshire 13
Proctorville Fairland, Ohio 42, Tolsia 0
Ravenswood 42, Wahama 0
Richwood 46, Webster County 36
Ritchie County 24, Tyler Consolidated 22
Shady Spring 33, Lincoln County 6
Sissonville 41, Chapmanville 13
Spring Valley 49, Wayne 8
Tucker County 18, Pocahontas County 7
Tug Valley 56, Hannan 0
Tygarts Valley 33, Valley Wetzel 8
Van 23, Meadow Bridge 22
Weir 49, Oak Glen 14
Westside 28, Liberty Raleigh 8
Woodrow Wilson 21, Riverside 6