Blue Devils bury Portsmouth, 10-0

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — About as dominant as it can get.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team produced all 20 shots in the game and rolled to a 10-0 victory over host Portsmouth on Wednesday night in an Ohio Valley Conference match at Trojan Stadium in Scioto County.

The visiting Blue Devils (1-0-1, 1-0-1 OVC) received hat tricks from both Dalton Vanco and Emanuel Valadez in the lop-sided affair as a total of a half-dozen players came away with at least one goal in the contest.

The Blue and White led 6-0 at the intermission and started the scoring in the ninth minute on a goal by Brody Wilt. Colton Roe followed with a goal in the 17th minute for an early 2-0 cushion.

Vanco doubled the lead with a pair of goals in the 24th and 27th minutes, then Valadez added goals in the 30th and 31st minutes to give GAHS a resounding 6-0 edge at the break.

Vanco capped his hat trick in the 49th minute for a seven-goal lead, then Valadez completed his hat trick in the 56th minute.

Ayden Roettker made it a 9-0 contest with his lone goal in the 64th minute, while Bode Wamsley completed the double-digit onslaught with a goal in the 66th minute.

Wilt and Pedro Moreno also added an assist apiece in the winning cause. Gallia Academy also posted a 13-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Andrew Toler was credited with a shutout victory in net for the Blue Devils, despite not making a single stop.

Gallia Academy hosted Alexander on Thursday and returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Point Pleasant for a 7 p.m. contest at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

