Marauders 2nd at Forest Hills

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A leader has emerged over the last three days.

Athens picked up its second consecutive victory in a 48-hour span with a four-shot victory over the field Wednesday in the third Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match held at Forest Hills Golf Course in Athens County.

The Bulldogs — who defeated the field by 15 strokes on Monday at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson — continued their momentum into Wednesday’s round by posting three of the top eight individual scores en route to a winning tally of 171.

Meigs, for a second consecutive round, finished second overall after ending the day four shots back with a 175. Alexander was also third for a second straight match with a final score of 180.

Vinton County was fourth overall with a 193, while Wellston was fifth with a final tally of 207. Nelsonville-York had only two golfers compete and, therefore, did not have a team score.

Athens is now 14-1 through three of the seven league matches and currently owns a three-win advantage over both the Marauders and the Spartans (11-4). The Vikings sit fourth at 6-9, while the Golden Rockets (3-12) and Buckeyes (0-15) round out the final two spots in the season standings.

Meigs senior Wyatt Nicholson joined Wellston’s Hunter Cardwell in earning co-medalist honors with identical rounds of 1-over par 38.

Cole Arnott followed Nicholson for MHS with a 45, while Bobby Musser and Dawson Justice completed the team tally with matching efforts of 46.

Brody Reynolds and Austin Mahr also had identical rounds of 47 for the Marauders.

Preston Hayes led Athens with a 41, while Whit Byrd paced Alexander with a 40. Noah Nobles shot a 44 to lead Vinton County, while Caitlyn Hall had a 54 to lead host Nelsonville-York.

The fourth TVC Ohio contest will be hosted by Meigs on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Meigs County Golf Course in Pomeroy. Tee time is slated for 4:30 p.m.

Meigs junior Dawson Justice watches his putt attempt on the 16th hole during an Aug. 20 TVC Ohio golf match held at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_8.24-MHS-Justice.jpg Meigs junior Dawson Justice watches his putt attempt on the 16th hole during an Aug. 20 TVC Ohio golf match held at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.