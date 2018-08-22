Eagles win at Forest Hills

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The Eagles keep soaring.

The Eastern golf team claimed a 10-stroke victory over a five-team field in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Forest Hills Golf Course, hosted by Miller on Tuesday night.

EHS posted a total of 168, in the play six, count four format. Waterford finished in second with a total of 178, nine shots ahead of third place Miller. Federal Hocking followed in fourth place with a total of 211. Playing with only three golfers, the Tomcats combined for a total of 191, but did not have enough golfers to finish the day with a final team tally.

Leading the way for the Eagles was Ryan Harbour, who posted a 6-over par 40. Next for Eastern were seniors Jasiah Brewer at 41, and John Harris at 43. Rounding out the top-four scores for EHS was senior Kylee Tolliver, who shot a 44. Brogan Holter’s 56 was a non-counting score for the Green and White.

Match medalist Wesley Jenkins led Waterford with a 36, while Federal Hocking’s Mitchell Roush and Miller’s Hunter Duteil each finished at 42 to lead their squads, respectively. Zach Bragg led the Tomcats with a 56.

Eastern resumed league play on Wednesday at Belpre.

EHS senior Kylee Tolliver tees off during the Eagles' match on Aug. 7 at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio.

