Meigs 2nd at 2nd TVC Ohio match

JACKSON, Ohio — A better showing the second time around.

The Meigs golf team finished 15 strokes off the lead, but still came away with runner-up honors during the second-of-seven Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matches on Monday at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Marauders — who were third in the season opener last week at the Ohio University Golf Course — posted a four-man total of 186, trailing only Athens and its winning tally of 171.

Alexander was third overall with a 193, while host Vinton County (209) knocked off Wellston (233) for fourth place by 24 shots. Nelsonville-York was sixth with a final total of 268.

Preston Hayes of Athens claimed medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 40 on the back-nine. Bulldog teammate Owen Campitelli and Wyatt Nicholson of Meigs were co-runners-up with identical scores of 41.

Bobby Musser followed Nicholson with a 46 for the Marauders, while Cole Arnott and Brody Reynolds completed the team tally with respective rounds of 49 and 50.

Austin Mahr and Dawson Justice also added matching efforts of 52 apiece for the Maroon and Gold.

Whit Byrd paced Alexander with a 43, while Noah Nobles led VCHS with a 48. Hunter Cardwell led Wellston with a 47 and Clay Hall led NYHS with a 58.

Through two matches, Athens (9-1) currently has a one-win lead over Alexander (8-2), with Meigs sitting alone in third at 7-3. Vinton County sits fourth at 4-6 overall, while Wellston (2-8) is ahead of Nelsonville-York (0-5) in the five-spot.

The third TVC Ohio contest is scheduled for Wednesday as the Buckeyes host the field at Forest Hills Golf Course in Glouster.

Meigs senior Wyatt Nicholson watches a tee shot on the 12th hole during Monday’s TVC Ohio golf match at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_8.22-MHS-Nicholson.jpg Meigs senior Wyatt Nicholson watches a tee shot on the 12th hole during Monday’s TVC Ohio golf match at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.