Tornado golf still perfect in league

MASON, W.Va. — A nice, comfortable victory.

The Southern golf team continued its perfect start to the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division season on Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club, defeating a four-team field by 22 strokes.

In the play six, count four format, Southern recorded a team score of 171. Waterford was second with a 193, followed by Wahama with a 206 and Federal Hocking a 215. South Gallia was the only team without enough players for a team score.

Leading the victorious Tornadoes with a four-over par round of 39 was Jensen Anderson. One shot back of Anderson was Jarrett Hupp, while Ryan Acree came in with a 45. Landen Hill rounded out the SHS score with a 47.

Also playing, but not counting toward the Southern team score was Joey Weaver with a 49 and Will Wickline with a 55.

Wahama was led by Ty White and Ethan Mitchell with rounds of 48 and 49 respectively. Gage Smith’s 50 and Casey Greer’s 59 capped off the White Falcon score, with Maddie Ohlinger (62) and Isaac Roush (65) also competing for the Red and White.

Noah Spurlock led the Rebels with a 59, followed by Nolan Stanley with a 65 and Samuel Cudd with a 70.

Match medalist Wesley Jenkins led Waterford with a 38, while Federal Hocking was led by Mitchell Roush and Collin Jarvis with matching 52s.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

