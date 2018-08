The start of the high school football season has reached the two-week mark as of Friday, with the 2018 season slated to kick-off on Friday, Aug. 24, at various locations throughout Ohio and West Virginia. All three Mason County programs — Point Pleasant, Hannan and Wahama — open the year on the road with respective trips to Mingo Central, Tug Valley and Ravenswood. All three contests will start at 7:30 p.m. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_8.10-Mason.jpg