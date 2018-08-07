Blue Devils place 12th at Teays Valley Invite

LOCKBOURNE, Ohio — A true test to start the year.

The Gallia Academy golf team began its 2018 campaign among the state’s best, as the Blue Devils placed 12th in the Teays Valley Invitational on Monday at Foxfire Golf Club in Pickaway County.

Worthington Christian — the reigning Division III champion — posted a winning total of 317 in the play six, count four format. Five strokes behind WCHS was runner-up Grove City, while Delaware Hayes was third with a 344, two shots ahead of fourth place Jonathan Alder and eight points ahead of fifth place Teays Valley.

Granville took sixth with a 348, Logan Elm and Fairfield Union tied for seventh with 363, while Bexley and Madison Plains tied for ninth with 370. Westfall took 11th with a 383, the Blue Devils’ four-man score was a 404, while Circleville came in 13th with a 413. Grove City Christian was 14th with a 420, Amanda was 15th with a 426, while Zane Trace failed to record a team score.

Reece Thomas and Cooper Davis led the Blue Devils with matching scores of 93, tying the duo for 41st overall. Next for Gallia Academy was Hobie Graham, who fired a 108 to tie for 70th. Wyatt Sipple was two shots back of Graham, and was in a tie for 72nd.

Also playing for the Blue and White, but not counting toward the team total, were Elijah Blazer and Elijah Baird, who recorded rounds of 120 and 137 respectively.

The match medalist was Worthington Christian’s Brandon Nowery with an even par round of 72, three strokes ahead of runner-up Ayden Gillilan from Teays Valley.

