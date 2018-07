Wednesday marks the official 30-day countdown for the 2018 high school football seasons in both Ohio and West Virginia. Mason County — which has teams at Point Pleasant, Wahama and Hannan — will be hoping that at least one of those programs can make the playoffs for a 13th consecutive postseason, dating back to 2005. Pictured above is Point Pleasant wideout Josh Wamsley during a run against Bluefield in a 2017 Class AA playoff contest in Bluefield, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

