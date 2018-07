The eighth annual University of Rio Grande baseball alumni golf outing was held on Monday, July 16, at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. The event allows former RedStorm baseball players to get together from all over the country and reminisce about their playing careers while seeing former teammates and other members of the Rio Grande baseball fraternity. The event organizer, Skipper Johnson, noted that the 2018 event had more than 30 people in attendance. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

