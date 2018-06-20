Rio athletics finishes 3rd in Commissioner’s Cup standings

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande finished third in the race for the River States Conference Commissioner’s All-Sports Cup after the final scores were tabulated for the 2017-18 school year.

Rio, which won the cup a year ago, finished with an average of 6.67 points after claiming first place in four different sports – men’s soccer, women’s basketball, softball and men’s outdoor track and field.

The RedStorm finished runner-up in men’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field.

The RSC Commissioner’s All-Sports Cup is based on the combined finish in all sports. The RSC Cup standings are tabulated based on regular-season finish in the sports that have regular-season standings. For sports that do not have regular-season standings, the championship meet or tournament is used.

The standings are based on a 10-point scoring system. First place in a sport earns 10 points, second place earns nine and so on. For sports that have more than 10 schools competing, no points are earned for schools finishing below 10th place. Each school’s point total is divided by the number of championship sports sponsored by that school, which produces an average point total of each school out of 10.

For the sixth time in the last 10 years, Indiana University Southeast claimed the title with a final average score of 8.14 for its seven sports. The Grenadiers finished first or second in five different sports to key its victory in the race.

The Grenadiers finished in first place in baseball and took second-place honors in men’s basketball, softball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis. IU Southeast also finished near the top of its division in women’s basketball and volleyball and made the postseason to help secure the cup in those sports as well.

The RSC Cup returns to IU Southeast for the first time since 2013-14. The Grenadiers were runner-up last year, and they won the title five times from 2008 to 2014 including four years in a row.

Point Park (Pa.) University finished second in the RSC Cup race this year with a final average of 7.13.

The Pioneers were first or second place in seven of their 15 sports including first-place honors in women’s cross country, women’s indoor track and field, men’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field. Point Park was second place in baseball, men’s cross country and men’s outdoor track and field and third place in women’s soccer.

WVU Tech placed fourth behind Rio Grande with an average of 6.57, which was led by the Golden Bears taking first place in women’s soccer.

IU East placed fifth with an average of 6.53 with men’s basketball winning first-place points to lead the way, while Asbury (Ky.) University placed sixth at an average of 6.46 with first place in men’s tennis and women’s tennis leading its scorecard.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

