Rio Grande places 29 on RSC Scholar-Athlete list for Spring ‘18

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – The River States Conference has announced that 266 student-athletes at its 13 member institutions – including 29 from the University of Rio Grande – have earned the distinction of RSC Scholar-Athletes in their respective sports for Spring 2018.
Women’s Track and Field led the RedStorm’s honoree list with a conference-best 14 student-athletes, while Softball had seven on the list. Baseball and Men’s Track & Field both had five honorees.
To earn the award, student-athletes must maintain a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher, compete in a RSC championship sport and be nominated by their athletic department.
Rio Grande student-athletes making the list, listed by sport, included:
* BASEBALL: senior Collin Powers (Janesville, WI); juniors Zach Harvey (Kenova, WV), Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) and Austin Wolfinger (Grove City, OH); and sophomores Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH), Cole Meade (Seaman, OH) and Trey Meade (Seaman, OH).
* SOFTBALL: senior Hannah Hawley (Thurman, OH); juniors Carly Skeese (Newark, OH), Kacee Jenkins (Jackson, OH) and Kelly Fuchs (Williamsport, OH); and sophomores Lexi Philen (Tallmadge, OH), Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, OH) and Michaela Criner (Bremen, OH).
* MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: senior Nikola Andjelic (Split, Croatia); junior Michael Norris (Dayton, OH); and sophomores Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL) and Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH).
* WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: seniors Katie Browning (Athens, OH), Tyanna Petty-Craft (Somerset, OH), Kylie Caudill (Pickerington, OH) and Keri Lawrence (Pomeroy, OH); juniors Taylor Grubb (Thornville, OH), Brooke Schofield (Pioneer, OH), Lucy Williams (Athens, OH) and Alexis Johnson-Schoolcraft (Mercerville, OH); and sophomores Jennifer Case (McArthur, OH), Marissa Commons (Maple Heights, OH), Reaghan Haines (Hillsboro, OH), Kelsey Miller (Georgetown, OH) and Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH); and freshman Madison Oiler (Gallipolis, OH).
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.
