Byus to play in N-S softball game

Recent graduate Kelsie Byus will represent Point Pleasant one final time on Thursday during the 2018 West Virginia North-South softball all-star game being held at the Buffalo High School Softball Complex in Putnam County. Byus — a four-year starter with the Lady Knights’ program and a future West Virginia State Yellow Jacket — is the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s lone participant in the annual event, which starts at 10:30 a.m. with a home run derby competition that will be followed by specialized events including fastest arm, sprints and accuracy tests. Byus produced team-highs of 30 RBIs and 10 doubles to go along with a .455 batting average. The senior third baseman hit two homers, had 46 hits and also scored 33 runs this spring for the 19-8 Lady Knights. (Scott Jones|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/06/web1_6.9-PP-Byus.jpg