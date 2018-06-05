Faro named to All-Ohio squads

Gallia Academy junior Josh Faro was the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s lone selection to the 2018 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state baseball squads, as voted on by member coaches in the Buckeye State.
Faro, the ace starter for the 12-12 Blue Devils this spring, posted a 9-1 overall mark with a 1.13 ERA and 108 strikeouts while walking only 17 hitters. Faro’s lone setback came in eight innings at the Division II district semifinal as Hillsboro won 1-0.
The southpaw was named to the Division II second team. Faro — an all-district and All-OVC first team honoree this season — is a first-time recipient of All-Ohio accolades in baseball.
Eastern, Southern, River Valley, Meigs and South Gallia did not have player chosen in their respective divisions.
2018 OHSBCA All-Ohio Baseball Teams
D-II First Team
PITCHERS: Joel Roediger, Wapakoneta; Zach Losey, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Mack Anglin, Sparta Highland.
CATCHERS: Nate Miller, Bryan; Emma Lopez, Alliance.
FIRST BASE: Isaac Beam, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Spencer Woolley, Canfield.
INFIELD: Avery Fisher, Ontario; Bryce Ray, Bellevue; Preston Eisnaugle, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Logan Tonkovich, Cadiz Harrison Central; Quinton Roach, Kenton Ridge.
OUTFIELD: Joey Velazquez, Cols. St. Francis DeSales; Don Goodes, Wapakoneta; Dominic Pilolli, Canfield; Brady Emerson, New Concord John Glenn.
UTILITY: Alex Brill, Oberlin Firelands.
Player of the Year:
Joey Velazquez, Cols. St. Francis DeSales.
Coach of the Year:
Bruce Cahill, Tippecanoe.
D-II Second Team
PITCHERS: Paul Szalay, New Concord John Glenn; Josh Faro, Gallia Academy; Greg Gilbert, Cols. St. Francis DeSales.
CATCHERS: Cole Andrews, Cols. Bishop Watterson; Colin Ransom, Overlin Firelands.
FIRST BASE: Luke Rawlins, Cols. Bishop Hartley.
INFIELD: Stephen Krause, Wilmington; Kyle Zaluski, Chagrin Falls; Phillip Glasser, Tallmadge; Dalton Burcher, Indian Valley.
OUTFIELD: Bryce Zuppe, Louisville; Alec Taylor, Steubenville; Jack Amendola, Chagrin Falls; Nate Stone, Granville.
UTILITY: Harley Patterson, Chillicothe Unioto; Manny Vorhees, Wapakoneta.
D-II Honorable Mention
Brant Alazaus, West Branch; Drew Batson, Wash. CH Miami Trace; Jared Burick, Tallmadge; Cory Burroughs, Canal Fulton Northwest; Andrew Clelland, Cadiz Harrison Central; Seth Gergely, Tallmadge; A.J. King, Cin. Indian Hill; Evan Lacey, Oberlin Firelands; Cole Newbauer, Chagrin Falls; Logan Smith, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Ben Vore, Lexington; Brady Wallace, Wash. CH Miami Trace.
D-III First Team
PITCHERS: Jack Laird, Elyria Catholic; Andrew Russell, Champion; Caden Cooper, Milan Edison.
CATCHERS: Mike Zeuli, Kirtland; Cameron Svada, Madison.
FIRST BASE: Cole Dyer, Wheelersburg.
INFIELD: Joey Torok, Kirtland; Andrew Miller, Berlin Hiland; Dylan Polen, Loudonville; Jacob Wenning, Coldwater; Dante Tucci, Sandy Valley.
OUTFIELD: Leighton Banjoff, Elyria Catholic; Jay Luikart, Hillsdale; Dylan Hand, Northeastern; Trey Smith, Cin. Country Day.
UTILITY: Trey Williams, Hillsdale; Aidan Endsley, Anna.
Player of the Year:
Mike Zeuli, Kirtland.
Coach of the Year:
Luke Smrdel, Kitland.
D-III Second Team
PITCHERS: Cade Brintlinger, West Jefferson; Drake Batcho, Champion; Nick Thwaits, Ft. Recovery.
CATCHERS: Bryant Lung, North Adams; Thayne Ocel, Rootstown.
FIRST BASE: Shane Gray, West Jefferson.
INFIELD: Reid Davis, Middletown Madison; Peyton Lane, National Trail; Jake Pickerel, Eastwood; Logan Fisher, Loudonville.
OUTFIELD: Connor Pack, Fairbanks; Jake Moore, Carlisle; Ryan Hershberger, Berlin Hiland; Jake Boyd, West Jefferson.
UTILITY: Connor Galloway, Piketon; Brenden Hershberger, Crestwood.
D-III Honorable Mention
Cade Bocs, Eastwood; Manny Camacho, Waynedale; Trey Carter, Wheelersburg; Noah Edwards, Genoa; Jared Eichelberger, Sandy Valley; Tristan Haught, Richmond Edison; Garrett Hurd, Portsmouth West; Casey Jones, Brookville; Darius Jordan, Minford; Macky McDonald, Paint Valley; Chris Reilly, Beachwood; Bryce Roberts, Milan Edison; Doug Shaffer, South Point; Connor Shields, West Jefferson; Tristan Sipple, Madison; Fred Sisco, Gibsonburg; Wyatt Smith, Wynford; Caleb Stone, Wynford; Ryan Strittmather, Elyria Catholic; Ryan Weaver, Waynedale; Tyler York, Newark Catholic.
D-IV First Team
PITCHERS: Trey Bame, Carey; Owen Recker, Kalida; Wes Earles, Southeastern.
CATCHERS: Zach Hawkins, St. Thomas Aquinas; Alex Alger, Dalton.
FIRST BASE: Zach Kreais, Hopewell-Loudon.
INFIELD: Luke Vonderhaar, New Bremen; Nate Karaffa, Toronto; Traeten Hamilton, Whiteoak; Zach Saffell, Fisher Catholic.
OUTFIELD: Jared Huelsman, Minster; Nolan Clegg, Toronto; Caleb West, Whiteoak; Alec Zoeller, New Reigel; Ryan Luttmer, St. Henry.
UTILITY: Hunter Cohee, Russia.
Player of the Year:
Nolan Clegg, Toronto.
Coach of the Year:
Joey Roark, Carey.
D-IV Second Team
PITCHERS: Bo Smith, Seneca East; Evan Brill, Whiteoak; Sebastian Lay, Jackson-Milton.
CATCHERS: Trevor McGraw, Wellington; Collin Overholt, Lincolnview.
FIRST BASE: Bryce Kennedy, Sidney Lehman Catholic.
INFIELD: Chayten Overholt, Lincolnview; Chase Carraher, Whiteoak; Logan Adams, Belpre; Grant Vera, Calvert Catholic; Jacob Webb, Seneca East.
OUTFIELD: Jackson Goulter, Centerburg; Justin Stropky, Strasburg-Franklin; Ryan Bertke, New Bremen; Kurt Maxwell, Norwalk St. Paul; Levi Godwin, DeGraff Riverside.
UTILITY: Ty Clark, Crestline.
D-IV Honorable Mention
Ian Ashby, Lake Ridge Academy; Seth Bailey, Plymouth; Caden Brown, Ayersville; Luke Carper, Norwalk St. Paul; Josh Dentinger, Buckeye Central; Jacob Greer, Hicksville; Jay Knapke, St. Henry; Rickie Lacy, Seneca East; Daylon Lange, St. Henry; Alex Lehmkuhl, Minster; Mason Lehr, Whiteoak; Jack Nash, Rosecrans; Mitch Niedenthal, Strasburg-Franklin; Jake Roach, Lake Ridge Academy; Easton Roark, Carey; Gavin Robbins, Grove City Christian; Nick Sninchak, Toronto; Cameron Summers, Lisbon Anderson; Brayden Wentling, Carey.
Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.
