I’m the lie girl!

One of the granddaughters blurted out a funny confession recently.

Jeshua and Megan have four children, three girls and a boy. The oldest girl is a brunette, and the two younger girls are still tow-headed. These three are characteristically loud and boisterous, and full of “lively curiosity.”

This lively curiosity — as I have dubbed it — was manifested by a biting demonstration not long ago. The youngest of the three girls is Lizzie Belle, two years old. Lizzie has at times raised lament about her hair, so it was no surprise to Jesh and Megan that it appeared that Lizzie had cut her own hair one afternoon. The parents briefly the girl what had she done, but got no direct answers from her concerning the tonsorial activity. It was not a classic cut to say the least.

The only curious clue about it came from middle sister, Elora. She said that Lizzie had, oh, most certainly made the trim, and had hidden her hair in a certain place so that she could “get it out and smell it when she wanted to do so.” She showed her daddy where the hair had been stored. Why would Elora know about that fact? The consideration of this curious question was clearly not pursued. Perhaps it should have been.

Later that evening, the family got together to go over events of the day. They sometimes do that. Jeshua thought to tease Lizzie about the hair cutting. But, suddenly, Elora, in a fit of personal guilt, jumped straight up and declared, “It was not Lizzie — I am the one who cut Lizzie’s hair! I am the lie-girl! I am a liar! God help me! I am a liar! I am the one who hid Lizzie’s hair!” She sobbed with great remorse.

It is a remarkable act of confession to set the record straight about who it was that cut the hair. What is it that we can learn from a child?

If anything, it is right and good that we do allow a loved one bear the guilt of something we did. I learned this early in life. Once my brother bore my Mom’s fury for knocking over her flower pots, when in actuality I was the guilty lad. Confession cleared up the false accusation.

Confession is actually a proactive agreement with God when we have done wrong. It is better to make such agreement the sooner the better. I suppose that Elora could not stand any longer to be at odds with God and her family.

In the meantime, thanks to Miss Roxanne of Special Effects for setting Lizzie’s hair back right. She did good.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

