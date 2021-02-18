The great escape

I was back in the hospital recently for an extended stay. For awhile, I was confused as to why I was there. I could not reach Terry by phone, and the staff was not forthcoming with information about why I was there.

So, I decided to escape.

My room was next to the nurses’ station. It was 4 a.m. I kept watch on the things they did. I walked into the hallway—-staying close to my room’s door—- to get a feel for where I was on that floor, for I was not familiar with it. Neither of the workers seemed real concerned with me. When it seemed that most were preoccupied, I walked briskly to the nearest stairwell doors. I was careful to shut my room’s door as I left.

I found out that I was on the fourth floor. So, I headed down to the first. When I got there, I knew exactly where I was. It was the main lobby.

A sign on the exit door stated that once one exited they could not re-enter until a certain time in the morning. That put a quietus to my hiatus. I knew it was freezing cold outside. I did not have the keys to the car, for Terry had them. The familiar place I would have walked to from the hospital was at least four miles away. Besides, I was not in good shape to walk that far, neither was I dressed warmly for the occasion. I thought it best to stay inside.

So, I walked to an obscure part of the hallway, and I took a seat. It worked for quite awhile. I tried to mingle as the crowd seemed to grow with new workers. But, it did not last. A security guard espied me. I saw him talking on his intercom, as though waiting for me to make a run for it. He was soon joined by two of my nurses. When I saw Terry walk in, I knew it was over for the Brainster escapee. They had called her to come in. That did not make me look good. I know how much she values her sleep time.

They kindly invited me back upstairs. But, I said I would sit there awhile. I hoped they would go away. But, it did not happen. I relented.

The writer of Hebrews states, “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation?”

There are many people in this life who think they have escaped God or can escape God when confronted by His salvation. But it is too cold in eternity to contemplate it. We are not properly attired for eternity without Christ. Death has a sign on its door that says no one can re-enter life after a certain time. Because of that, there is no great escape. That is why the Writer says, “Therefore we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip.”

Now, this anecdote is not cited to cast aspersions on my medical caretakers. I took advantage of them at a time that they were very busy. I just wanted to go home very badly. If it had not been so cold, I probably would have made it, too. But, then again, I was not thinking very clearly at the time.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

