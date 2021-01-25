Wildcats slip past South Gallia, 49-47 OT

WATERFORD, Ohio — Some games just last a minute too long.

The South Gallia boys basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford 41-34 with a minute left in regulation on Friday night in Washington County, but the Wildcats forced overtime 41 and wound up with a 49-47 victory.

The Rebels (8-5, 2-3 TVC Hocking) shot 18-of-50 (36 percent) from the field, including 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) from three-point range, while Waterford made 18-of-49 (36.7 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-11 (27.3 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, SGHS was 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) and WHS went 10-for-19 (52.6 percent).

Waterford won the rebounding battle by a 40-to-28 clip, including 10-to-4 on the offensive end. The Rebels committed 10 turnovers, four less than WHS.

Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 17 points, followed by Jaxxin Mabe with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Layne Ours claimed 10 points and 10 boards for the guests, while Tristan Saber came up with five points.

Holden Dailey paced the Wildcats with 18 and 20 rebounds. Jacob Huffman was next with 13 points, followed by Jarrett Armstrong with 11. Luke Teters scored four points, including the game-winning two-pointer, while Jude Huffman scored two points and Wade Smith added one.

The Red and Gold will be back at home on Tuesday against league-leading Trimble.

