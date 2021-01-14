When you are slowly going blind

Terry and I recently discussed our eye conditions. Concerning her, she had a cataract to develop in one eye over time that came to seriously distort her vision. For a long time, the growth of that cataract was so slow that it was not apparent to her. Recently, however, an eye examination identified it, and surgery corrected the problem. The cataract was removed, and it has made a big difference for her concerning her vision (thank God!).

For all of my life, I was able to read up close without glasses, which was an advantage when it came to all the studying I do. But, in recent days, I had to resort to using the store glasses to read up close. Come to find out, I have cataracts on both eyes that hinder my reading vision. When the cataract was removed in my one eye recently, it made a significant difference. Now I do not need glasses to read. My other eye is scheduled for surgery soon.

Nonetheless, Terry gave this all perspective recently when she observed, “We were slowly going blind, and did not realize it.“

There is certain spiritual correlation to her observation. It is found in the ways that our right fellowship with God gets skewed. It often becomes a slow process about which we are not intentionally aware.

This is the result from at least three reasons. First, a person may slowly forget God over a period of time. We slowly justify forgetting God from the standpoint with how busy life is. We have children to raise. The times we have to deal with our jobs is consuming. The reasons for forgetting God are various, and as we find ourselves not having time for God, we forget about Him!

Second, a person may just slowly ignore Him. A person may try to ignore God. But, we need to remember that God is very active in making us aware of Him. He makes us aware by the surrounding Creation. The promptings of His Holy Spirit are continual. Other Christians are a factor. His written Word makes His presence apparent. We have to make a concerted effort to ignore God.

For some, the third reason is very consuming. It is associated with the allures of the pleasures of this world. This present world system in which we live is very vexing. It slowly provides anything and everything that we will focus on the pleasures of ourselves and not on God. It is very effective.

In either case, it takes a technical examination to reveal it, and a surgical procedure to remove it.

The technical examination and surgical procedure are spiritual in effect. The examination involves a willingness to allow the Lord to reveal short comings about our lives. The Psalmist was aware of this, for He wrote, “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Either of the three situations are “wicked ways,” which necessitate a Godly examination. Take the time for such an examination, and make sure it is in line with Scripture, and not according to personal opinion!

The surgical process is also spiritual in effect. Prayer cuts to the core. Repentance is the right thing to do. Confession is curing. Depending on His forgiveness sets things right.

Listen, reasons for you leaving God out of your life may involve a slow process. The call is to become aware of it, and to make proper correction of it. God is worthy of due consideration. We need right fellowship with Him.

For a long time, Terry kept talking about needing to go to an eye doctor, all the while unaware that she was slowly going blind. Our going to church is an effective comparison about going to an eye doctor. If your are losing your spiritual eyesight, try it.

Branch https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/01/web1_Branch-Ron-1.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.