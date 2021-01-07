Ways to make 2021 your best year

While sharing from the CEOS Patchwork WVU Newsletter we have learned how to look ahead at the New Year:

Review your past year in preparation for a successful New Year — 2021. First, we have to know our starting point. Take a moment to reflect on the past year to assess where you are currently in your life.

Show your appreciation to your loved ones and those who have supported you with a token of appreciation. A handwritten thank you letter goes a long way.

Set Big Goals for the New Year. These are your annual achievements, so aim high when setting these milestones.

Make a Vision Board. Bring out the artist in you by creating a Vision Board. Not only are they beautiful, but vision boards also help manifest what you want in your life.

Plan your Calendar for the year. Write down information, holidays, birthdays, and events that take place in this New Year so you can keep track of them.

Organize using an Agenda. This will help you to accomplish more. Agendas are great tools for you to plan your days in advance so you can set goals, stay organized and stick to your schedule.

Create a Reading List. One of the best ways to grow as a person is to set a realistic target — such as to read a book a month. Use a reading log to keep track of the books you read.

Set a New Morning Routine. How you start your mornings dictate how your day will be. Start your day with positivity. You’re more likely to attract positive outcomes throughout the day.

Commit to Eat Healthier. Try to incorporate more vegetables into your diet and replace processed food with whole foods. Make eating healthy fun by trying new recipes and sharing with your loved ones.

Monetize your Passion. Make it your mission to turn that hobby into a business. There is always a market for talented people and products. All it takes is the courage to take the first step.

By Alice Click Special to the Register

Alice Click is Mason County CEOS Council President.

