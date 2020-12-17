Sometimes the Ratchet gets wound up, particularly here at Christmas. It is not necessarily about me taking my meds. But, this time of year it is about Christmas burdens. Nurse Ratchet will rush in from work and flit and fly about the house in heated actions to get things done, because, as she says, “Christmas is so close!” There is cooking to be done. There is shopping to be done. There is wrapping to be done. There is cleaning to be done. there is just so much to be done!

At times I find her raking through her hair with her fingers, which is something I do not like see her do as she keeps it gathered to put in the trash. She irritates me emphasizing the numerous numbers of cards I need to sign for us to get sent in a timely manner. She constantly talks out loud to herself for one reason or another. She keeps asking my opinion about which gifts to get others, about which I learned years ago that it does not matter what I think because her mind is made up already. These are her particular Christmas pressures. It gets to the point where I have to put a stop to the frustrations by telling her, “Just settle down!”

Her typical retort is, “Well, you know if it does not get done this weekend, it will not get done at all.” This is naturally followed with, “Why, then, can’t you help me out?”

Me? Help out with the Christmas related chores? I am smart enough not to say the following out loud to her. But, there are some reasonable reasons why I do not help out at Christmas. First and foremost, I do not want to. Second, I do not know where any thing is. Third, I do not know how to cook, I do not like to cook, and I do not want to learn to cook. Fourth, my duties fall to running the vacuum in the garage (when needed), and not in the house. Fifth, I wrap presents horribly. When it came to Christmas related things, I settled down a while back.

By contrast, I believe, in so many terms, God told mankind the same thing — just settle down. He told them that He was sending them a Saviour in due course. There was no need for them to get impatient about it. The Scripture referred to it “in the fullness of time.”

Think about it — when the timing was ready for God, He sent His Son. He never got in any eternal hurry. He worked everything for the birth of His Son according to His plans and purposes. He never said “If it does not get done this decade it will not get done.” He never asked us “Why can you not help me out?”

When it comes to enjoying the Christmas celebration, have we not learned anything from God? Many of us need to settle down.

In the meantime, as I am writing this, the Nurse is vigorously vacuuming the upstairs. It sounds like she is mad at me.

Branch https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_Branch-Ron-2.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

