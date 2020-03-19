Sharing a Bible-based view

Once again, God is trying to get our attention.

We—-the people of the church, in particular—-need to be mindful of that. If you read the Bible, you have to see that sometimes God works in judgment concerning the wickedness people practice. We have to admit that our world is just that—-wicked. Our own country is just that—-wicked. It would be a daunting exercise to list the all the sins and evils that are currently permeating our societies.

At one point, God said, “Since those days were, when one came to a heap of twenty measures, and there were but ten: when one came to the pressfat for to draw out fifty vessels of the press, and there were but twenty. I smote you with blasting and with mildew and with hail in all the labors of your hand, yet you turned not to me, saith the Lord.”

Sometimes God uses shortness to get our attention to turn to Him.

Sometimes God uses adverse weather conditions to get our attention to turn to Him.

Sometimes God uses disease to get our attention to turn to Him.

If you do not believe this, then there will not be any turning back to God—-unfortunately.

We should not be alarmist about the threat and contamination of this infectious disease. But, people of the church should be guided with spiritual common sense about it. We should have a Bible-based world view about it. The people of the church should lead in giving interpretation and insight about why the Lord is allowing this and other adverse events to proceed.

How shall we—-the people of the church, in particular—-respond to God’s attempt to get our spiritual attention? It is rather simple.

The thing to consider is to pray to Him, and in that prayer confess that we—-the world, our country—-are not right with Him. We have sinned and are sinning grievously against Him. Next, we need to pray prayers of repentance. “Help us to turn away from our sinning, Lord.” We must also pray for His mercy and forgiveness. God is full of forgiveness. Then, we must commit to practice His righteous ways. Things always go better when we do.

This is a truthful expectation. When you consider the scope and potential effect of this virus, it stands as a reasonable spiritual response.

Now, I have appropriate hope that the Lord is going to bring us through this crisis. I regret the loss of lives so far because of it. Prayerfully, the eventual conclusion will remain low. And, apparently it will if we follow the instructions of our health officials. I am staying inside more so these days. We need to yield our usual lives to curtailed living for a while. It will not hurt us to do that.

But, as people of the church, we need to be in the process of pointing to God. People at large will not like it. I figure that people will not like this thought about which I write. But, a Bible-based world view must be manifested for God’s honor and glory. He is worthy of praise and adoration, He is worthy of recognition for His power and authority, and He is worthy of respect for how He works His will.

Bless the Lord.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

