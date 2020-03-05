Nurse Ratchet cracked down on me, again

The list of foods I can no longer eat has reached a critical point these days for me. Recently, foods high in potassium are causing serious side-affects. According to the doctor, that means there are no more potatoes for me. Tomatoes are very problematic. Orange juice is on the no-no list. Because potassium is in just about every food, the best to be hoped for is to opt for foods with low potassium content.

With that in mind, Nurse Ratchet has become more intensely watchful as “keeper of the cubbard.” She has exhibited no mercy in the latest shut-down.

The most popular item for me on the recent forbidden list is chocolate milk. I like to buy a gallon of white milk and add the Hershey’s chocolate syrup to it. My Grandpa taught me to drink chocolate milk this way. He called it “chocolacate.”

Milk is apparently high in potassium, and because the high potassium content was making me feel badly from frequent consumption, and because the potassium level in me had become seriously high according to blood work results, I had to quit drinking it post-haste.

One morning this week, I noticed that there was about a quarter gallon of milk in the frig. The expiration date was getting close. I did not want it to go to waste. I took it out, squirted an appropriate amount of Hershey’s into it, and shook it up. I do not know why I did it in the Nurse’s presence. It was early in the morning. I was not thinking clearly anyway. Yet, I drank none of it.

But, as I turned to take it back to the frig, The Nurse was on me like a blight as she busted me in the back. The arm full of dishes she had crashed to the floor making all kinds of racket.

She yelled at me with a ferocity I had never before heard from her, “Here you are having these problems, and you want to make them worse!? Go ahead! Drink it! I am not going to cry over you!”

Ratchet’s reaction has stirred a considerable perspective in me. It is not so much involved with “chocolatizing” the chocolate milk as to what it suggests about the attitude of the contemporary church.

Our society is so sick with moral and spiritual problems. We are bound and determined to be intoxicated with cannabis. Our attitudes toward sexuality have become so liberal. Society at large feels free to tinker with and compromise spiritual principles of right and decency. This just to name a few concerns.

Nonetheless, where is the voice of the Church today concerning such practices? Where is the reaction of the church on these issues? The Church does not seem to be making much of a dent these days in all that is going on. On the other hand, however, the people of the Church seem to be rubber-stamping immoral attitudes and actions. We just smile and acknowledge people’s rights to do what they want to do in this free country.

But, if there is one thing I see from the Bible is that God verbally rebuked the wrongs that people practiced. Another thing is that God’s spiritual-minded people were stirred to express attitude and appropriate and timely temper concerning the immoral directions people wanted to take things.

The Nurse’s reaction with me sets the tone. Likewise, it is my mindset that the people of the Church should not be complacent or complicit. But, demonstrate “righteous indignation” openly toward the purveyors of contemporary ungodliness. While the Bible principles and perspectives should be manifested in the love and peace of Christ, things should also be presented as with the stern gaze of God for effect. Nothing wrong and everything right about it.

In the mean time, I could swig on the milk from the jug while she is at work, but I don’t. All I have done is look longingly at it when I open the door. The expiration date runs out tomorrow. At that time, I will pour it out in the back yard.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

