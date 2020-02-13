I cook best when we eat out

I used to be a terrible cook. Times were when Terry was unable to cook the daily meals, the boys absolutely dreaded it. They knew what was coming. They despised my gooey pancakes. They gagged at my “leftovers concoction.” They sometimes cried when I insisted that at least they take a bit of what I had prepared for them. Once, when a local lady brought to the house a large pot of creamed lima beans she had cooked to supplement our meals while Terry was out of the house, the boys actually broke out in praise and thanksgiving to God for the gift. Now, keep in mind that the boys hated lima beans—-except on that day. My feelings were grievously hurt.

It reminds me of the Bible story of Prophet Elisha’s servant who tried to fix a meal for a group of hungry prophets. He was a terrible cook, too, for when the men tried to eat the fixings, they cried out, “O, thou Man of God, there is death in this pot!” That always makes me snicker.

But, one day it occurred to me how to spin myself out of the “bad cook” reputation, for I learned that I can “cook” very well when we eat out.

Recently, I texted Terry about the time she was getting off work, “I am helping you out this evening. I have cooked.”

Soon she called back, and said, “I am so proud of you.” I love it when she tells me that. “What have you cooked?”

I told her that I had cooked her turkey and dressing with carrots and mashed potatoes and gravy, a side salad, rolls, and cranberry sauce. I had cooked the same for myself.

“You are so sweet,” she said. “You are such a good cook.” But, then she asked, “Can you tell me where you cooked today?”

I replied, “Bob Evans.”

I am particularly good when I “cook” at Bob Evans. But, I have gotten good at cooking a variety of things any time I want to—-anywhere. I used to despise cooking, but not anymore. I think that my cooking spin is ingenious. Everybody likes it now when I “cook.”

Is it not wonderful how we can spin a justifying and vindicating perspective on things and people buy into it? See how I have done it in my house concerning my cooking?

But, it is nothing unique on my part. It is just a matter of taking cues from the various spins of perspectives being promoted and embraced these. The liberal politicians do it all the time, and people are buying into it.

For example, they insist that government will take better care of us when we allow government to redistribute everyone’s wealth. I know where they have “cooked” up that little spin—-socialism.

They insist that taking our guns will provide a safer society. That spin has been cooked up by those who want to disarm Americans for tighter governmental control of us.

They will provide expanded abortion practices, because women should command the birthing rules for themselves. That spin has been cooked up from pure evil and hatefulness for the gift of life.

They have cooked up spins on many good basic practices. In the mean time, many are cooking up these spins that are cooking us into economic, political, and spiritual oblivion. If we believe these types of cookings, the day will arrive when an accounting will be exacted of us, and we will come up short because of our growing love for idleness, our forteiture of political idleness, and the governmental option for Godlessness. God says, “I will laugh at your calamity” when the consequences of our cooking start to burn on the stove of spins.

God gave us government. It is best to run it according to His principles and expectations.

But, my cooking spin is still popular. Jamin was home for a visit recently, and I said, “I think I will cook at ‘Wild Horse’ tonight. What do you think?”

“Sounds good to me,” he said. “You certainly have become a good cook.”

It made me smile.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

