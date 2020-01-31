It’s like ‘Groundhog Day’ all over again

So this Sunday is Groundhog Day and the Super Bowl combined.

When you get to be my age, every day seems like the movie “Groundhog Day” because time melts into infinity and history tends to repeat itself in shorter intervals.

It’s a mind scramble.

Even with the inevitable fragmented gray matter between my ears (surgical anesthesia gets me every time), I do recall the first and only Super Bowl party I ever hosted.

It was 2006, my first year in the new rustic house in the country and snow covered the satellite dish receiving the “big game” just as the party guests began to arrive. And the dish was on the roof. And the TV picture looked like it was snowing in a domed stadium. And I freaked out. And then I swore there would be no more Super Bowl parties at my house. Promise kept!

Yes, history keeps repeating.

This week there was a happy rerun when a loyal reader named Betty Spencer brought me a large, gold envelope full of home-made catnip mice filled with home-grown catnip. Betty is a cat lover and sews the most adorable toys for kitties.

As soon as I placed the unopened envelope on the coffee table, Mulligan pounced onto the gift and started clawing through the paper. She could smell the nip from 20 feet away.

Now all 3 cats are feeling zany, then groovy, then mellow, then hungry, then zany again … you get the idea. It’s a winter Disneyland for cats, rich in little toys filled with ruby green nip and a wood stove cranking heat 24/7.

For this little slice of catnip heaven, the only thing Betty requested in her letter tucked inside the envelope was that I resume writing my column about the cats. Betty, this column is for you. The cats are officially your biggest fans and I’m indebted to you for sending me delightful toys they can play with instead of constantly stalking each other and erupting into mayhem every 10 minutes.

On another note, the Urbana Daily Citizen has been printing information for readers to choose a new comic strip to replace one that is being discontinued. One of our readers had some trouble finding the website for voting and called me on the phone. I would just like to assure the gentlemen who called that I logged onto the website and voted on his behalf for his favorite cartoon. Done deal.

For those of you who have been glued to the impeachment proceedings on television, let me reveal that I have not been viewing this drama. It makes me too anxious and nauseated. I’m just busy surviving mid-life health challenges, gradually losing weight on a new intermittent fasting regimen and keeping 3 cats fed. (I don’t even want to think about what will happen to me in my sleep if they are not fed generously and often.)

Please allow me to end this column by thanking my dearest gal pal Tish, who has been like a soul sister to me these past 10 years – just as she was when we were in high school. It’s a deep friendship that spans four decades. Thank you, Tish. You’re so lucky to be retired! I’m fortunate you spend so much of your free time taking care of me in my many hours of need.

Tish is special because she has a standing invitation to come to my house and watch the Super Bowl. She has the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval from Sadie, Camouflage, Mulligan and The Golfer.

Everyone else is on their own.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_brenda.jpg Betty Spencer of Urbana creates these hand-sewn catnip mice. The mice are stuffed with home-grown catnip. Sadie, Camouflage and Mulligan cannot resist the catnip mice. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_IMG_0839.jpg Betty Spencer of Urbana creates these hand-sewn catnip mice. The mice are stuffed with home-grown catnip. Sadie, Camouflage and Mulligan cannot resist the catnip mice. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen

By Brenda Burns Contributing columnist

Brenda Burns is managing editor of the Urbana Daily Citizen, reacher her at bburns@aimmediamidwest.com. This column shared through the AIM Media Midwest group of newspapers.

Brenda Burns is managing editor of the Urbana Daily Citizen, reacher her at bburns@aimmediamidwest.com. This column shared through the AIM Media Midwest group of newspapers.