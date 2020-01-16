God wants you to be mindful

The Scripture informs us that God met with His people, Israel, in the Sinai Desert at the mountain range, Sinai, shortly after Moses led them out of Egypt. Three things happened there: first, it was at this location that God reprinted the Ten Commandments. He inscribed the laws on two stone tablets for a second time because Moses had broken the first set. Second, it was there that God powerfully and majestically revealed Himself in an awesome display. According to the account, He was very loud and very demonstrative. The people were duly impressed.

But, before those two dynamic events took place, God spoke through Moses some matters about which God wanted them to be mindful. And, these matters are equally relevant for us today. From the very voice of God back in the day, hear the words that are also pertinent for us to consider for our contemporary times.

First, He wanted them to be mindful just how critical His deliverance was. “Look what I did to the Egyptians to get you out from there,” He reminded them. “I placed you on eagle’s wings, and brought you unto myself.” He put His deliverance in such terms for them to be mindful how precious and timely that deliverance was.

There is a similar truth concerning deliverance that the Lord wants us to be mindful today It involves His powerful deliverance through the death of His Son, Jesus Christ, on the Cross and His consequential Resurrection. He defeated death, hell, and the grave for our sakes. It involves a great deliverance which we should not take for granted. We are blessed to be very mindful of it.

Second, He wanted them to be mindful just how special they were to Him. He wanted them to know that they were His “peculiar (special and unique) treasure.” Of all the things God owned in the world, His prized possession were the people of the nation Israel. Even today they still hold that position with God.

But, the people of the Church are God’s significant treasure, too. God wants to make that clear to us. Words from Apostle Peter keeps the reason of the Church’s specialness to God before us when he wrote, “For as much as you know that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers. But, with the precious blood of Christ, as a lamb without blemish and without spot.”

Our redemption—-our salvation—-is so very special to God, because His Son, Jesus Christ, paid the necessary price. If you have been saved, it should make you feel so very good to know how the Cross and Resurrection of Christ makes us special to God. Be thankful to be a part of the Church’s significant treasure status.

Third, God wanted Israel to know the importance of being respectful of Him. This point is taken from God’s instructions that borders be installed around the mountain to keep people and animals from touching any part of the mountain, or from ascending any height of the mountain in an effort to “gaze upon God.” It was a matter of respect expected from the people by God for God. God was holy. The people were not holy. God’s holy stature needed to be respected.

The same is true for today. People need to respect God because He is holy and we are not holy. It does not matter whether one believes about God or not, one still needs to respect Him. His name deserves our respect. What He has done deserves our respect. Because He is full of forgiveness deserves our respect. Because He directs so much providence our way deserves our respect. We should be mindful to respect our God.

In this life, people may try to trounce the bounds of respect for God. Our day of death—- not so very far away—-will evoke a different attitude. Every knee is one day soon going to bow out of respect for Him. Then, feelings of regret for not respecting Him while we had physical life will surely overwhelm the soul.

Nonetheless, these are some matters about which God wants you to be mindful.

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

