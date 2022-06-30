No hope! Why?

Once I was in the hospital. I had been grievously ill. One afternoon while there I thought to sit in a chair by the window. The last thing I remember was standing up to go to the chair. Apparently, I passed out. Fortunately, two nurses quickly found me. They performed CPR on me (In the meantime, Jenny Young felt compelled to pray for Pastor Ron though she did not know the reason why. I often thank God for her timely praying on my behalf).

Because of this experience, it had been one of those times that Terry was called and told by one of the ICU staff that I probably would not live. Terry tried to brace herself accordingly.

But, the Lord intervened. He brought me out of what had been otherwise expected. I gradually improved enough to the point that I was assigned a bed and a room.

I remember—for whatever reason—that the following was on a Wednesday morning. As I awoke, I felt the strangest frustration. I felt confused because I felt that I did not have hope. BUT, I KNEW BETTER THAN THAT! I sat on the edge the bed and wept. I prayed to God for His assurance, though the no-hope feeling persisted after much praying.

Terry had not yet brought my Bible to the hospital, so I took up the Gideon Bible on the table. I turned quickly to Deuteronomy 33:27, part of which says, “The eternal God is your refuse, and underneath are His everlasting arms.”

But nothing changed—-no sense of hope came to my heart. It was the first time in my life that I felt I had no hope.

With fear and trembling, I prayed some more. I read the verse over and over.

I tell this account because there are perhaps many people who can relate to it. They feel no hope in their heart. There is no more disappointing circumstance in life than to not feel hope in the human heart. It is pointed out that those who are convinced that they have no hope despise the fact that they were ever born. How tragic that is.

However, there is a countermanding truth for those who say they feel no hope. It is found in the truth that God gives sure hope. According to Scripture, God gives three major graces to sustain the passions of people for living life despite the hardships that often occur. One is love. The second is faith. The third is hope. It is God who has established hope. He has given hope. He is the author of hope. God has seen fit that we can live life with hope. We do not have to live life with no hope.

The term “hope” is described as “favorable and confident expectation.” As long as God sits on the throne dealing with human affairs, there is always available to us “favorable and confident expectation.” As long as Jesus Christ lives to make a difference in the human heart, there is always available “favorable and confident expectation.” As long as God’s Word remains in force to minister to our quality of life, there is always available “favorable and confident expectation.”

So, what “favorable and confident expectation?” Consider that hope is qualified by knowing that, although not all things are good, in all things God works together for good. Hope is qualified by the fact that God has given great and precious resources with which to deal with the unfortunate hardships of life. Hope is qualified and verified by the truth that Jesus Christ lived, died, and rose from the dead not only to make an eternal difference for us, but also a temporal difference. Any person in intimate relationship and fellowship with God definitely can feel the He gives reasons for “favorable in confident expectation.”

So, if you feel that you have no hope, WHY?

After some time re-reading and persistent praying, the Lord began to bless me with a sense of truth. I sure felt better to have blessed assurance that I, oh, most certainly, had hope.

Branch https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_Branch-Ron-3.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.