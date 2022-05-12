God’s Kids Korner: Filled with the Holy Spirit

Before Jesus returned to heaven to be with his Father, He told his disciples in John 14:12 that they would do even greater things than He had done when He was on earth. Now Jesus did some pretty great things, didn’t He? He healed the sick. He turned water into wine. He made the blind to see and the lame to walk. Where were the disciples going to get the power to do such great things? Jesus promised them that He would ask the Father to send the Holy Spirit which would give them the power to do great and mighty things.

It happened just as Jesus said it would. At the beginning of Acts, Chapter 2, we read that on the day we call Pentecost, the disciples were all together in a house. The Bible tells us that there was a sound from the sky like a mighty rushing wind, and it filled the place where the disciples were sitting. Then, there were flames of fire that appeared and rested upon each of them. When these things happened, the disciples were filled with power and began to preach and teach about Jesus. They were able to do things that they had never done before because of the power of the Holy Spirit in them.

Did you know that you and I have that very same power available to us today? Romans 8:14 says that “all who are led by the Spirit are children of God.” We who are the children of God have the power to do great and mighty things, not in our own strength, but through the power of the Holy Spirit that is within us. That’s a good thing to remember when we start doubting ourselves and abilities. Don’t worry or be scared; you have the God’s spirit within you to see you through anything.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Father, we pray that we will be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit just as the disciples were on the day of Pentecost. We too have Your power and Your spirit in us to help us accomplish whatever it is we need to do. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

