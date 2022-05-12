Patiently wait on God

One of the Psalmist wrote that he cried to God for deliverance from “innumerable evils.”

Then, within the context of his experiences, he noted, “I waited patiently on the Lord.”

Most Christians despise, it seems, the subject of patience and the exercise of it. People admittedly have a most difficult time of being patient, particularly as it involves trying times that so often afflict the soul. “It is my life, and I want relief NOW!” Such is the usual mindset. However, if your experience is like mine, deliverance from difficulties seems to take an indefinite

period of time. This is while we expect, on the other hand, an immediate response to our prayers. More often than not, there is not a finger-snap from Heaven to set matters right for us on the spot.

But, once again, if your experience is like mine, you want to know that, at the least, relief is in the works. It is like waiting for a slow-functioning computer. Those little hour-glass icons give assurance that the requested task is loading.

Such is the significance of information from Scripture. While one waits for the Lord to provide the requested deliverance, we are assured that God is loading up to answer our need. Yet, this is the problem people have with “waiting patiently on the Lord.” Has it ever occurred to you that patience is the most spiritual expectation of Christians? In other words, Christians should consider that patience is the natural practice for our Christian walk with God.

Unfortunately, that is not the typical perspective of “waiting patiently on the Lord,” and it stirs angst in the soul. Yet, it should prevail upon us to understand what God is doing for patience’s sake. As a matter of fact, the time correctly invest waiting patiently on the Lord for deliverance is actually a time of vigorous activity by the Lord on our behalf before actual deliverance is realized. The Psalmist points out to us what we can expect from the Lord while we wait patiently on Him.

For example, the Psalmist wrote that while he waited patiently on the Lord, “He (the Lord) brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay.” Crises often affect us mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. But, God restores us either mentally, emotionally, or spiritually (= the horrible pits or miry clays) to help us take better advantage of His deliverance.

It is like the deer hunter who inadvertently slips into a hole or ditch just about time that a bug buck saunters into view. While in the hole, the hunter is not ready to take aim at harvesting a trophy buck. Only until he recovers from the hole can he confidently take aim.

By contrast, what God does for us is that He improves our position (either mentally, emotionally, or spiritually). He sometimes lifts us first out of whatever “hole” into which we have fallen so we can take full advantage of His providential deliverance.

Furthermore, the Psalmist wrote that while he waited patiently on the Lord that He “set my feet upon a rock.” We can be assured that while we wait patiently on the Lord that He is at work to strengthen our position. The strength of standing firmly on a rock brings us stability.

It is noteworthy to compare Scripture-with-Scripture when seeing any reference to a rock. Do not regard it just as any rock, but THE ROCK JESUS CHRIST. In other words, one’s strongest and most stable position for waiting is standing on the rock-solid principles of Jesus Christ. It is incredible that so many neglect to stand on the Lord’s absolute principles during adverse circumstances.

Also, the Psalmist wrote that while he waited patiently on the Lord that He “established my goings.” While we wait patiently, God works to qualify our position. God knows that we need a Bible-based plan to get into proper position for deliverance.

Note: you cannot adequately seize the deliverance of God if you are at the bottom of a pit with your feet stuck in miry clay, if you do not have solid footing, and if you are not implementing a Scripture-based plan.

Remember: God is doing. God knows what He is doing. In His time. In His way.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

