God’s Kids Korner: Don’t worry!

Have you ever had to stay with a new babysitter while your parents went somewhere for the day or evening? You were nervous and a little bit scared probably because you didn’t know this person and wondered what you would do while your parents were gone and if she would be nice. I’m sure your Mom and Dad told you beforehand not to be afraid or worry because they would never leave you with someone who would not be good to you. They told you they would be back soon to pick you up and take you home. Maybe you even took a stuffed animal or favorite toy for comfort. Well, that’s similar to what the disciples felt like when Jesus told them He was going away from them. They were scared and worried and didn’t know how they would get along without Him being with them. After all, they had been with Him now for three years every day.

Jesus told them in John 14: 25-29 that yes, He was going away, but not to be afraid or worried. His Father, God, would send a Helper, the Holy Spirit, to be with them, teach them, and help them remember all that He had said to them. Jesus told them He would be gone a little while, but He would come back to them to take them home.

Jesus is gone for a little while now, but as God promised, we have the Holy Spirit to help us while He is gone. We don’t ever have to be worried or afraid of the future because we know as Christians that Jesus is coming back for us all one day soon to take us home to heaven to be with Him forever. What a comfort to know that – even better than our favorite stuffed animal.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear God, thank you for sending Jesus and the Holy Spirit to us, so we never have to fret or be anxious about our lives. We know that because we love the Lord and He loves us He is always with us, and one day will return to take us to our heavenly home for eternity. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/04/web1_Moody-Ann-3.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.