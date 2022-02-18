Review: Week Six in the Legislature

Week six of the legislative session came and went at a rapid pace.

Legislation is moving through both the House and the Senate with many pieces going onto the Governor to become law in West Virginia.

This week the full House passed House Bill 2257. This bill extends supervision for drug offenders on the second or subsequent offense from 6 months to 10 years. This is the same type of supervision we currently use for sexual predators. This bill would apply to those transporting, selling, or having the intent to sell fentanyl poison in our communities.

I was proud to stand for a support House Bill 4259 which creates the Small Business Jumpstart Act. This bill creates two programs that will raise private capital to invest in West Virginia small businesses. I am a strong advocate and believer in supporting our current small businesses and doing everything possible to assist MORE small businesses to open in West Virginia.

The final bill I will mention in this week’s update is a bill which the full House passed on Friday; House Bill 4406. The purpose of this bill is to create a West Virginia Military Hall of Fame in the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. This is such an awesome opportunity for us to give “honor to whom honor is due.”

Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying “Any Nation that does not honor their heroes will not long endure.” This West Virginia Military Hall of Fame presents a wonderful opportunity of us to honor valiant, courageous West Virginians who deserve to be memorialized for their service and sacrifice.

In closing, I would like to recognize the amazing 8th Graders that I met and had dinner with this week from Mason and Jackson Counties.

These students were in Charleston with the WV Youth Leadership Association. This Leadership Association has been building up generations of youth leaders and influencing young West Virginians for over 150 years. I was SO ENCOURAGED to see how mature and motivated these young men and young ladies are. We should be so proud of the youth of our community! Specifically, I would like to say thank you to Mrs. Farley from Point Pleasant Middle School and Mr. Gump from Ravenswood Middle School for the great work you are doing with these young leaders!

Until next week, keep smiling.

Pinson https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/02/web1_1.18-Pinson-2.jpg Pinson

By Jonathan Pinson Contributing Columnist

Delegate Jonathan Pinson (R) represents the 13th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Delegate Jonathan Pinson (R) represents the 13th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.