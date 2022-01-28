Review: Week Three in the Legislature

Week three of the legislative session proved to be the most impactful week I have experienced in Charleston.

On Monday, the bill I cosponsored which protects our police officers and first responders from fentanyl exposure overwhelmingly passed in the House and was sent to the Senate for consideration.

On Tuesday, Pastors from all over West Virginia visited their lawmakers at the State Capitol. It was so refreshing to see so many friendly faces and pastors from Mason and Jackson Counties. It is a blessing to know that so many friends ‘back home’ are willing to travel to the Capitol to ensure solid, conservative legislation is being considered and advanced.

On Wednesday Morning, prior to traveling to the Capitol, I had the honor of speaking with the Jackson County Commission in favor of pay raises for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. I also had the opportunity to work on several law-enforcement retirement issues that need to be corrected in state code. The bottom line is we must continue to stand for and support our police departments throughout West Virginia.

On Thursday, I was joined by my entire family as it was “Foster Care Day” at the State Capitol! It was a joy to have my family next to my side as we continue to advocate for foster care and adoption needs. I have signed on as co-sponsor of a bill that would provide for a 20% pay increase for all direct service employees within the Bureau of Social Services! I will continue writing about my passions for Foster Care, Adoption, and DHHR issues because I will continue working on these issues every week.

On Friday, myself and several other delegates introduced a bill regarding the exuberant cost that our counties are currently having to face relating to our jail bills. The cost to our counties for incarceration is phenomenal (approximately $800,00 +/- per year). In many cases throughout the State this cost absorbs much of the county’s total budget. In our legislation we have outlined a change in the employment structure of regional jail employees which will reduce the county portion of the jail bill and save counties millions of dollars.

This week I enjoyed the unique opportunity to work on these legislative needs that directly affect our county and our families. I will continue to strive to serve in a way that makes our county the best place to live, work, and raise a family!

Until next week, keep smiling!

By Delegate Jonathan Pinson Contributing columnist

Jonathan Pinson represents the 13th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

