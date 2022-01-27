God’s Kids Korner: Yes you can!

“I just can’t do it!” Have you ever said that? I’m sure you have because we have all said that at one time or another. Maybe you said it when the soccer coach asked you to take the penalty shot that would win the game, or when your piano teacher asked you to play a difficult piece at a recital. Maybe it was when the teacher called on you to give a book report in front of the whole class, or when you have trouble with a certain concept or subject at school. (Math was mine!)

Our Bible lesson today is about a man named Jeremiah. One day, God spoke to Jeremiah and said, “Before you were even born, I chose you to be My prophet to all the nations.”

Jeremiah answered, “I can’t do that! I’m not a good speaker, and besides, I’m too young.”

“Don’t say ‘I can’t’” the Lord answered Jeremiah. “If I tell you to go and speak to someone, then go! And when I tell you what to say, don’t leave out a word!” Then the Lord reached out His hand, and touched Jeremiah’s mouth and said, “I am giving you the words to say, and I am sending you with authority to speak to the nations for me.” (Jeremiah 1: 4-9)

There will be times in your life when God will come to you, as he did to Jeremiah, and ask you to do something special for Him. He may call you to be a preacher, a missionary, or a Sunday School teacher. He might ask you to talk to someone about Jesus or stand up for what is right when it will be very hard to do so. Whatever it is that God calls you to do in this life, remember what He said to Jeremiah, “Don’t say, ‘I can’t!’” If God calls you to do something, He will reach out His hand and touch your life to give you the ability to do it.

Let’s say a prayer. Dear Father, there may be some things in this life that we think we just cannot do, but we know that if You ask us to do it, You will give us the ability to do so if we will just trust in You. Even if we are afraid or unsure, help us to remember You are always with us and will help us do what You call us to do. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

