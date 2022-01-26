Asking for feedback on internet access

As we begin 2022, I wanted to share with you a key priority of mine in the U.S. Senate, and also, ask for your help.

Access to fast, reliable, and affordable internet continues to be a problem for many West Virginians. It impacts everyone in our state: employers looking to expand their business, students completing assignments, and seniors seeking medical care through telehealth.

More broadly, it impacts the future of West Virginia. Among other things, we cannot attract and retain businesses if we are not connected, and we cannot grow our economy if we do not have the tools necessary to compete.

Fortunately, with the recently signed bipartisan infrastructure investment law, coupled with my ongoing Capito Connect initiative, we have a great opportunity to strengthen our broadband deployment efforts across West Virginia.

The new infrastructure law provides initial funding of at least $100 million for broadband deployment for West Virginia, as well as additional formula-based funding. It also prioritizes our state’s unserved and underserved areas, and will strengthen investment in rural broadband projects.

We’ll be working closely with the federal agencies in charge of disbursing these funds, as well as state and local officials and internet providers, to ensure the dollars are being well-spent and go to the areas that need it most.

My Capito Connect program, which serves as a roadmap for bringing affordable, high-speed internet access to every home, business, and classroom in West Virginia, will continue to support these efforts and help guide us in our mission to connect the entire state.

I am confident that by working together we can achieve this goal, but I need your help.

In order to meet the broadband needs of Mason County and achieve our goal, I need to hear from you.

I want to know about the issues you are experiencing when it comes to internet access in Mason County and the surrounding area, and how it has impacted you, your family, your community, or your life. And just as importantly, what solutions do you want to see, and where?

So, please share your stories with me by visiting website: www.capito.senate.gov/ShareYourStories or connect with me on social media by following me on Twitter (@SenCapito), Facebook (@SenShelley), or Instagram (@SenCapito).

And if you have limited internet access, contact one of my offices by mail or phone:

Charleston, W.Va.

500 Virginia St. East

Suite 950

Charleston, W.Va. 25301

Phone: 304-347-5372

Washington, D.C.

172 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: 202-224-6472

Thank you in advance for sharing your thoughts, concerns, and stories. I’m looking forward to reading about your experiences so we can best serve you, and ensure our communities, schools, employers, and local governments have access to affordable, reliable internet.

Capito https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_1.27-Shelley.jpg Capito

By Shelley Moore Capito Contributing columnist

Shelley Moore Capito (R) represents West Virginia in the United States Senate.

Shelley Moore Capito (R) represents West Virginia in the United States Senate.