Review: Week one in the Legislature

(Editor’s note: This column covers issues discussed last week in the West Virginia Legislature. Week two is now underway.)

It was a busy week one for the West Virginia Legislature!

Right out of the gate we began making great strides for businesses and families in the Mountain State as a whole and in our community specifically.

The week began with a special session that was called by the Governor to pass legislation specifically dealing with the Nucor steel project. The announcement that this steel manufacturing facility will be locating in West Virginia is a huge win for Mason County and Jackson County! The facility will provide 800 full-time, high-paying jobs with benefits! The average salary for these jobs, not including plant management, is $80,000 a year! When up and running, the Nucor plant is projected to create as many as 5,000 downstream jobs and $25 BILLION dollars’ worth of economic impact in our community over the next 10 years! This is going to be such a blessing for this entire region!

Nucor introduced to themselves to our community with a ONE MILLION DOLLAR check to the Mason County Board of Education and a $100,000 check to area food banks!

As if the Nucor announcement wasn’t big enough, I also had meetings this week to specifically discuss the former Century Aluminum industrial site in Ravenswood. Currently this site is being reclaimed so that it can be advertised and shown to potential buyers. When the reclamation of this property is complete, it will be one of the greatest industrial sites for development in the state of West Virginia. Because the old century aluminum site is so valuable, I would anticipate it to sell quickly and generate even more jobs within our community.

Finally, I had the opportunity to sit in on the House Health and Human Resources Committee meeting on Thursday afternoon to hear debate and discussion about two pro-life measures which have been introduced in the House of Delegates.

The first is a ban on the sale or exchange of fetal tissue from abortions. The thought of someone profiting from aborted babies is sickening to me. This bill should be a no-brainer and should pass with zero opposition, although I am sure there are those who will vote against it.

The second pro-life bill changes the current limitation on abortions from 20 weeks down to 15 weeks. I am in favor of an all-out ban on abortions. I will certainly continue to support lowering cutoff dates when referring to the gestational age of babies for abortions. Life is precious from conception and I will always support pro-life measures!

As your Delegate and your neighbor, I will continue to provide updates as to what’s taking place in Charleston.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if there is any way that I can serve you.

Until next week, keep smiling!

By Delegate Jonathan Pinson Contributing columnist

Delegate Jonathan Pinson (R) represents the 13th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

