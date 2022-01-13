God’s opinion matters most

Opinions gauge what we think. It is reflected in politics. It is reflected in manufacturing. So is TV and radio. People seem gratified to have opportunity to stand on the soapbox of opinion. And, opinions are sifted through to determine the pointless or pertinent, likes or dislikes, and the good or bad.

Opinions are also reflective of societal attitudes, and as long as they are allowed, we will relish the expression of opinion. We will revel in the perception that our opinion makes a difference in life.

The problem with opinion is that we neglect how opinions affects moral fabric. For example, on thorny issues, opinions are given without any consideration of truth, fact, or consequence. Opinion goes a long way in setting perceived correctness that fits the corporate mood.

Here is the rub. Many opinions would not prove costly in effect if we first considered what God’s opinion is concerning the moral and spiritual sides of life. This leads to the question whether God has opinions about the moral and spiritual aspects of life? Indeed He does, and they are revealed expressly in the Bible.

To say that God has opinion is to say that God has revealed His mind on matters that affect the providential outcomes for humanity. And, what He reveals in the Bible is absolute. His expressed will is clear, God’s opinions have not changed, nor will He ever change them. He knows the facts and is aware of consequences if mankind prioritizes its opinion over His.

Now, if there is any part of society that should promote the value of God’s opinion is the institutional church. But, at this point there is a serious problem that emerges, for many who constitute the church have opted more and more to latch to worldly standards rather than those standards God has. It is clear that many associated with the church are contributing to in marked manner a compromised association with standards that effectively countermand the good of God.

Has it occurred to you that the truest display of humanity is revealed in God’s opinion? That the sincerest expression of compassion is revealed in God’s opinion? That the greatest good for mankind is revealed in God’s opinion?

That being the case why is it that people associated with the church allow themselves to be removed from the standards of God’s Word, and not forthrightly slaking our thirst for otherwise set on immorality and ungodliness?

The exhortation to the church is that we prioritize the opinion of God for society at large. We are exhorted to search out the Bible and embrace “Thus saith the Lord.” It is crucial that we prioritize that God’s thoughts are higher than our thoughts, and that His ways are better than our ways.

The Scripture says, “There is a way which seems right unto man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” An opinion may appear as a right way, but if it is not God’s prescribed way, the results can be harmful. We can die in many ways because of wrong thinking which, on the surface, appears to be right.

The Scripture also says, “Enter in at the straight gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction.” An opinion not guided by God’s opinion is no more than an easy choice for passing the spiritual and moral buck onto the next generation.

There are those who whine long and loud that Christian influence on moral and societal issues is unacceptable. To them Christian influence is to be rejected. Do you know what gives viability to this opinion? It is because people associated with the church buy too much into this type of secular and humanistic bluff.

That must stop! It is God’s opinion that matters most.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

