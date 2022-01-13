God’s Kids Korner: Just what the doctor ordered

We often hear someone say, “That was just what the doctor ordered.” What do they mean? They usually mean that something happened which was exactly what they wanted or needed. Do you know where we got that expression? Well, when we are sick, we usually go to the doctor. After checking us over to find out what is making us sick, the doctor takes a special piece of paper and writes out a prescription. The prescription tells us what kind of medicine we need to take to make us well. After leaving the doctor’s office, we take the prescription to the drug store, and the pharmacist fills the prescription with the medicine that the doctor ordered. If we take the medicine as the doctor ordered, we usually get well. That’s where we got the expression, “That was just what the doctor ordered.”

When God created us, He wanted us to be happy and well. He didn’t intend for us to be unhappy or sick. He never wanted people to be crippled or blind, but sadly, something happened — and that something was sin. When Adam and Eve sinned in the Garden of Eden, they changed life for all of us. Even so, God still loved us, and He had a plan to make us well again. He knew just what we needed. Jesus knew God’s plan too.

One day Jesus was in Nazareth on the Sabbath, so He went to the synagogue as He always did. When He stood up to read the Scriptures, He was handed the book of the prophet Isaiah. He looked through the book until He found the part that said, “The Lord’s Spirit has come to Me and has chosen Me to tell the Good News to the poor. He has sent Me to free the prisoners, give sight to the blind, and to set everyone free from their suffering.” (Read this in Luke 4: 16-21.)

When He had finished reading, He handed the book back to the man who was in charge and sat down. Everyone in the place was looking at Jesus and waiting to see what He would say.

Jesus said to them, “What you have just heard Me read has come true today.”

What did Jesus mean? He meant that He was the one who came to make us happy and whole the way God intended for us to be. He came to heal the sick and the lame. He came to make the blind see and free us from sin. Now if we want to have what Jesus came to give, we must put our trust in Him and do what He has told us to do.

Let’s say a short prayer. Dear Father, we thank You for Your love. We thank you for sending Your Son to free us from sin, so that we can know the joy that You want for us. You ARE just what we needed to live the life we should. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/01/web1_Moody-Ann-1.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

