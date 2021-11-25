God’s Kids Korner: Are you ready for Christmas?

If you check the calendar, there are only a few weeks until Christmas! Are you ready for Christmas? That is a question we hear quite often these days, isn’t it? What do people mean when they ask if you are ready for Christmas? Well, they usually mean things like:

Do you have all your shopping done?

Have you finished wrapping all your gifts?

Have you put up your Christmas tree and all the decorations?

Have you sent your Christmas cards?

Have you finished baking all the Christmas goodies?

Is your house clean and ready for visitors?

Are you ready for Christmas? What things do you need to do before you will be ready? There is another question that is much more important than “Are you ready for Christmas?” That question is, “Are you ready for Christ?”

In Luke 3:4-6, we hear the voice of John the Baptizer crying out to the people, “Prepare the way for the Lord. Fill in the valleys and level off all the mountains. Make the crooked roads straight and the rough places smooth.” Did John the Baptizer really want the people to work on the roads? No, what John wanted was for the people to get ready for the coming of the Messiah. What he really meant was that the people needed to get their hearts right and return to God. You see, no matter how good people may think they are, there are always some crooked ways and rough places in their lives. There are things such as dishonesty, selfishness, pride, jealousy, and many more. John wanted the people to make those crooked ways straight and rough places smooth, so that Jesus could come and walk among them.

During this special season of the year, you and I need to make sure that we are ready for the coming of the Christ of Christmas. We need to look into our hearts and ask God to make our crooked ways straight and smooth out the rough places, so that we can walk with Jesus each day of our lives. Let’s ask him to do that right now.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Father, we want to be ready. Make our crooked ways straight and our rough places smooth. Let us remember the real reason we have Christmas. In Your name we pray, Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

