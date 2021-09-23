You did not hear it from me!

I want to be clear about it. Let me explain.

Awhile back I reported that Jamin and Morgan are expecting a second child. When Jamin told me, he said to wait a bit before telling anyone. And, I did! I waited about a half a minute and called the brothers. Then, I wrote an article about it. I was (and still am) excited about all my grandbabies. After all, “I be a proud Paw!”

But, Jamin was not pleased that I beat him to the punch with the brothers, and that I told you at large in due course that week about the expectancy. Including Terry, all the brothers said that I would from now on be the last to be told any “news” because I blab it too soon. I cannot be trusted with confidentiality about personal and important details, they each said.

In my defense, Jamin did not say that their new baby news was confidential. He only said to “wait a bit” before giving out the info. And, I did (!)—-although (admittedly) it may have been in a shorter time frame than he wanted.

In the meantime, Micaiah and Alexandria have been true to their determination in making me privy to family info. I was indeed the last to find out that they, too, are with child. But, since finding out the good news, I have been keeping it quiet as a trusted father.

However, in church this past Sunday, while giving a personal testimony about the blessings of God, Terry added that the Lord is blessing us with another granddaughter through our fifth son and his wife!

I could not believe what I heard coming from Terry. She can tell it, but I can’t? I could have become righteously indignant, but I didn’t because I was in a church service, and I still needed to be in a spiritual frame of mind to preach.

Nonetheless, I turned in my front pew seat and told the congregation, “You did not hear that from me!” There was much laughter. It was like they knew already. But, again, if they did know, it did not come from me.

All of this leads me to consider the question that, if you have good news, should it not be told?

You know where I am going with this. For, how many times do we reference the Gospel of Jesus Christ as “good news?”

First of all, the Gospel is, in fact, good news. It is good news that comes directly from God Himself, because it was God the Father who devised the plan of salvation and sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to expedite it. I would not be off base to say that the Lord was glad to provide us with the way to eternity in Heaven. As our Heavenly Father, He knew that His plan was “good,” and He was glad for us to know about it.

W. E. Vines says that the term “Gospel” refers to “the good news…as it denotes the good tidings of the Kingdom of God and of salvation through Christ, to be received through faith on the basis of His expiatory death, His burial, resurrection, and ascension.”

That is good news as it concerns our knowing God’s gracious means for salvation. But it is also good news because we can know what it means for us personally. It means we can have relationship and fellowship and peace with God. It also means we can be saved from eternity in hell.

That amounts to good news we should tell others about right now. God has not stipulated that we “wait a bit” before we tell someone about the particulars of this good news. It would be bad if we had to answer to God why others did not hear it from us.

In the meantime, we have a “Holly Branch” by way of marriage to our son, Ron. Micaiah and Alexandria plan to name their girl “Olive Branch.” I think that is neat.

Terry and I have twelve grandbabies. That is good news, too. Once again, I be a proud Paw.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

