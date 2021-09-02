Cross Words: Joyful in Christ

Do you ever just take a moment to thank God for your salvation?

We tend to forget the magnitude of God’s work in our lives. But we rarely forget about our cares in this world. It’s hard for us to go a single day without considering how we might satisfy our fleshly desires. Why? Because we love this world.

John writes, “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride of life—is not from the Father but is from the world. And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever” (1 Jn. 2:15-17 ESV).

We can enjoy our lives in this world without being tied to this world. In other words, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a good meal, embracing someone you love, or welcoming the cool, crisp Fall air!

God has given us life to enjoy. But the things of this world cannot truly satisfy our deepest cravings. The real source of our joy comes from Christ alone.

Sometimes I wonder if one day—like a million years from now—I’ll reflect on my short life lived in this world. If I’m going to dwell in the presence of Christ for eternity, why cling so tightly to this life?

Even still, I worry and fret each day about the things I can’t control. I try to find my security in the things of this world rather than the gospel. And I neglect to trust in God as I should.

I don’t know about you, but I often need to be reminded of just how good and satisfying Jesus Christ is. I need to be reminded of God’s sovereignty and care. If He can provide for birds, then surely He can provide for me (see Mt. 6:26). If Peter’s audience can “rejoice with joy that is inexpressible and filled with glory” (1 Pt. 1:8), then so can I. And so can you.

I encourage you to take a moment to thank God for your salvation. And do it often. Make a practice of showing that thanksgiving in and through your life. This world is passing away. But in Christ, we live eternally.

“Therefore, as you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him, rooted and built up in him and established in the faith, just as you were taught, abounding in thanksgiving” (Col. 2:6-7 ESV).

I’m reminded of a well-known hymn by Edward Mote called “The Solid Rock.” He writes, “My hope is built on nothing less / Than Jesus’ blood and righteousness; / I dare not trust the sweetest frame, / But wholly lean on Jesus’ name. / On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand; / All other ground is sinking sand, / All other ground is sinking sand.”

Since your salvation is sure, you can be joyful in Christ rather than getting caught-up in the things of this world.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/09/web1_Pauley.jpg

By Isaiah Pauley Cross Words

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.