God gives perfect peace to us

Concerning God giving us peace for our lives, the Scripture says that God “will keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on God, because He trusts in God.”

Then, it goes on to give the following encouragement as it concerns getting and keeping a sense of peace in the soul, “Trust you in the Lord forever, for in the Lord JEHOVAH is everlasting strength.”

We know how life can keep us on edge emotionally, and people are always trying to get a sense of peace from sources that will in some way or another come up short of expectations. The truth be realized, anything humanly proposed, prompted, or provided concerning perceived sources for peace will never bring bona-fide peace. There ain’t no pill, no drug / alcohol, no luxury that brings a sustainable sense of peace compared to that which comes from God.

However, God can provide it. Actually, real and enduring peace comes only from God. His Word clarifies it, “He will keep you in perfect peace.” He gives sustainable peace for any concern in life. Many people fail to tap into this valuable resource.

Getting and keeping peace is a simple spiritual endeavor. It is in God’s Word where the clues are clarified.

To begin, the Lord will keep one in perfect peace those “whose mind is stayed (focused) on Him.” In other words, getting and keeping peace involves the simple matter of focusing on God. Peace is consequently proposed, prompted, and provided on two accounts from the basis of this focus.

First, maintaining your mind on God affects what we think, particularly when we call to mind His promises and providence. Apostle Paul instructs us to think on those things that are “true, honest, just, pure, lovely, of a good report, virtuous things—-these things rather than dwelling on stressful things. If you think well, then the peace of God shall “keep your hearts and minds.”

Furthermore, it affects how we feel, especially from the standpoint of security gained from it. You can not beat with a stick the good feeling and sense of security one gains from having a real experience with the peace of God.

Next, God will keep in perfect peace those who “trust in the Lord JEHOVAH.” Look at the name. Notice the significance of the name. The very essence of the name inspires the soul to have peace. It is a name that speaks to the sovereignty of God. He is the Self-Existent One. He is the Lord of lords. One goes to the highest levels of trust when they trust in the Lord JEHOVAH. If God is not your trust, you are severely disadvantaged!

Finally, God will keep in perfect [peace those who tap into His “everlasting strength.” Strength and peace go hand-in-glove. The obvious value of strength is that it puts one in a superior position to deal with adverse circumstances. God’s strength breeds a sense of well-being.

For example, it is like a high school basketball game in which I played. Our opponents were very tall. They had a reputation for being very good. But, in the first quarter, we realized that they were not strong in the physical and dynamic parts of the game. It caused us to play with great confidence.

In much the same way, when we trust in the Lord’s strength to be manifested within ourselves, we come to realize that nothing opposing us is as strong. We, therefore, become more confident — and ultimately more peaceful in the soul.

Clearly, unrest and upset in the soul characterize the people of God. But, for those who follow His lead, they gain His “perfect peace.”

By the way, that basketball team I mentioned above — we beat them 121-45. Hee Hee!

By Pastor Ron Branch

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio.

