God’s Kids Korner: ‘Only believe’ and have faith

I hope you all had a good start to your school year! This week, I want to tell you a story about a little girl, her father, and Jesus. It is in the Bible, Mark Chapter 5. It is about a dad named Jairus. Jairus had a daughter who was very ill. In fact, he was certain that she was going to die, and he would have done anything in his power to help her get well. Jairus was a ruler in the temple, and he had heard about how Jesus had been healing many people, so when he saw Jesus, he ran to meet Him right away. He fell at the feet of Jesus. “My daughter is sick and is about to die,” he said. “Please come and place Your hands on her; heal her, so she can live.” Jesus immediately began walking with Jairus toward his house, so that He could heal the girl.

As they walked through the streets of town, some men came up to Jairus and said to him, “Your daughter is dead; there is no need to bother Jesus now.” Oh no! What bad news. Jairus had found Jesus, and they were on the way to heal his daughter — and now she was dead. Jairus was heartbroken, but Jesus paid no attention to what the people said. He turned to Jairus and said, “Don’t be afraid, only believe.”

When they arrived at the home of Jairus, there were many people there, and they were all crying. Jesus said, “Why are you crying? The girl is not dead; she is asleep.” Do you know what the people did? They laughed at Jesus! Can you imagine that? They laughed at Jesus!

What can we learn from the story of Jairus and his daughter? In the story, we saw how Jairus loved his daughter and would do anything for her. That is even more true of the love of our Heavenly Father for us because we are all His children. God loves His children and will always do what is best for them.

Another thing we learn from this story is that with God, all things are possible. Jairus’ daughter was dead — the situation was hopeless! But Jesus said, “Don’t be afraid, only believe!” When you face what seems to be a hopeless situation, remember the words of Jesus, “Only believe!” Have faith.

Let’s say a prayer together. Dear Father, we are thankful for the love that You have for us as Your children. Help us to remember that all things are possible if we only believe and trust in You. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

