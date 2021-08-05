A lifetime of investment gets good gains

Terry and I have an anniversary on Monday. We married Aug. 9, 1975, in Lisbon, Maryland. This year makes our forty-sixth year. We probably would have had a little more time for which to account, but it took God a full year before He could convince her that I was the one for her. In so many terms, I guess God has trouble with the women, too.

Nonetheless, we have had a most excellent run with each other. We have made a lifetime of investment in each other, and we together have gotten good gains from it. Confidence in the other and companionship with each other has been constantly comforting. We have been blessed together during lots of good times, and we have endured together during some bad times. And, I believe that, as we at this point have gotten older, our presence with each other has become more enriched. Even after forty-six years, if one of us is called out to eternity, it will not have been enough time with each other.

But, our investment makes for a specific spiritual comparison. Consider that investment with God gets good gains as well. A lot of people do not see it that way, but it is altogether true. How so?

First, if one invests in God, they have opportunity to relate to the One who is faithful without fail. Oh, one’s confidence about that fact may waver when life does not transpire the way we like. But, if you know God’s Word well enough, you know that He promised, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” On top of that He assures us that in all things He works together for good to those who love Him. Yes, not all things are good. But, He works that we might get good from the adversities we experience. Every time we invest our trust in Him and place our reliance upon Him our investment gets great gains.

Second, if one invests in God, they have opportunity to tap into the deep rich blessings of God. The deep rich blessings of God should not be considered or measured on the bases of finances or materials. But, rather according to the will of God concerning exclusively His people. After all, the deep rich blessings of God are not for everyone.

For example, when Israel found itself trapped between the Red Sea and the approaching Egyptian army, God blessed Israel with escape by parting the waters. But, that blessing of deliverance was for Israel only. It was not for the Egyptian army. The writer of Hebrews explained, “By faith they (Israel) passed through the Red Sea as by dry land, which the Egyptians assaying to do were drowned.”

When one taps into the deep rich blessings of God, that kind of investment in Him gets great gains.

There are a variety of subjects to consider when it come to the gains from investment in God. But, when it comes to gains from investment, there is something else we should seriously consider. Let us not forget that God has invested in us.

When God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to die on the Cross, that was a vital and eternal investment. This act of investment proves His love for us. This act of investment proves His mercy directed toward us. This act of investment proves His grace directed toward us. Thank God for His willingness to invest in us.

But, this raises a question: what kind of gains is God getting from His investment in us? A gain that God expects is that the Christian bring Him honor and glory. God expects the gain of our worship. God expects the gain of our faithfulness. God expects the gain of our service.

What kind of gains is God getting from us in return? It is a fair question.

One more thing, God invested His Son so that we would have Heaven to go to one day. Our third son, Eran, went to Heaven on the very day of our twenty-seventh anniversary. Both of us are very grateful for the gain of that investment.

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

