Cross Words: You can stop trying to figure it out

I used to be an early riser. But I’m becoming more of a night owl. It’s common for me to drink a cup of coffee at 10 o’clock and go to bed around 1 o’clock in the morning. During this time, I typically catch up on some reading or work on seminary assignments.

I’m not the biggest fan of this change in my circadian rhythm. But I reckon one of the benefits of staying up late is watching my cat do stupid things.

Let me tell you a story.

My cat stood on the arm of the couch staring at a lamp base on our side table for nearly two hours Monday night. And every so often, she would swat at it. Then, she would meow a little, make the lamp shade move, and walk around for a few minutes before returning to the couch.

There must have been a reason why she was so fascinated with that lamp. Maybe there was an insect. Maybe one of Jordy’s hair ties. I’m not sure. And frankly, I don’t care. It was just entertaining to watch. But through this silly experience, the Lord opened my eyes to something. I’m more like a cat than I thought.

I spend hours of my time each day obsessing over the tiniest things. While the world spins around me, I’m staring at my problems, swatting at my anxieties, and oblivious to God’s presence. It’s called distraction. Worry. Maybe even a touch of OCD. And at face value, it’s a lot like a cat enamored by a tiny insect when there are more important things to focus on.

Who or what are you obsessing over today? Because that’s the object of your worship.

The psalmist writes, “Oh, magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt his name together!” (Ps. 34:3 ESV).

It’s easy for us to become focused on the things we can’t control. We obsess over the details. Before long, we lose sight of God’s presence. And we forget to pray.

Even in the most difficult seasons of life when uncertainties loom on the horizon, God is faithful. He can be trusted. And we can rest in Him rather than trying to figure everything out.

I don’t know about you, but I need to learn how to take a seat on the couch of grace. I need to learn how to rest in the arms of my Savior. And stop trying to figure it out.

Allow me to end with a promise from Scripture.

“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose” (Rom. 8:28 ESV).

By Isaiah Pauley Cross Words

Isaiah Pauley is the Minister of Worship for Faith Baptist Church in Mason, W.Va. Find more at www.isaiahpauley.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

