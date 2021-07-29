Be a giver of mercy

I was given definite orders not to relate the following anecdote. So, I am not going to tell it. Nonetheless, the name of “the person” will not be related so that “the person” will not be teased about what “the person” did or did not do.

It happened in the car. I was in the passenger seat of the car. The person was the driver of the car. The person overmuch accelerated the car into a certain speed zone of a nearby community. I was keeping my eyes shut.

Suddenly, the person said with trepidation, “Oh—-he got me!”

Opening my eyes and turning my head, I saw “the man” just as “the man” reversed direction in the authoritative vehicle. There were manifold lights shining forth from the authoritative vehicle. The person pulled off to the side of the road in front of the authoritative vehicle.

Soon, the person rolled down the window as the man stepped from the authoritative vehicle and approached the person’s vehicle.

The man asked politely, “Do you know why I (the man) have stopped you (the person)?”

The person replied meekly, “Yes. I (the person) was accelerating too quickly through this area your community.”

The man replied informatively, “Yes — you (the person) was accelerating fifty-eight miles per hour in this forty miles per hour area of our community. I need to see your license and the registration and insurance documents for this vehicle.”

The person remitted all the appropriate documents to the man.

The man smiled and said, “I (the man) am not going to give you (the person) a citation. Please slow down.”

The person has since been a strict observer of the local limits.

But, as we started again along the road, I observed verbally to the person, “The man was a giver of mercy to you, the person. The man did not give to you what you deserved. The man serves as an inspiring example of what a giver of mercy is all about.”

Prophet Micah pointed out God’s expectations, “I have showed thee, O Man is good. What does the Lord require of thee, but to love mercy…”

This is an important spiritual consideration. For, what is mercy? Again, it is not receiving what you deserve.

The greatest example of a giver of mercy is God. We deserve death and condemnation, but, because of His propensity for mercy, He does not give us what we deserve. A long time ago, there was a citation written out concerning each of us — “a bill of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us…” But, being the giver mercy as He is, He took the citation written against us, and nailed it on the cross of His Son, “taking it out of the way.” To the church folks at Ephesus, Apostle wrote, “But, God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith He loved us…hath quickened us together with Christ…”

But, God does not stand alone as the only giver mercy. He expects us to be givers of mercy, too. For example, husbands and wives should be givers of mercy. Times are that occasion is present to say something direct but hurtful to the other. As a giver of mercy, you just do not say it, despite it being right on the tip of the tongue.

(Men, if your wife ever asks you, “Do I look fat?”, the better part of loving valor would be to be a giver of mercy by giving a lying answer, “No, my Dear. You are youthfully svelte.” In that instance, being a giver of mercy will garner you a lot of brownie points).

Our children need to be taught to be givers of mercy. They need to be taught not to say cruel and critical things to other classmates.

Nonetheless, regardless of any circumstance, be a giver of mercy.

In the meantime, after riding about a mile in silence, the person said to me in terse terms, “The incident will be our little secret. Okay?”

I asked sheepishly, “Can I write about it?”

“Don’t you dare!!” I haven’t. (wink, wink)

Branch https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_Branch-Ron-4.jpg Branch

By Pastor Ron Branch Contributing columnist

Pastor Ron Branch lives in Mason County and is pastor of Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

