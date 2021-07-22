God’s Kids Korner: Celebrate God!

One of my favorite Bible verses is from Philippians, Chapter 4, Verse 4. This is a very well-known passage that says, “Rejoice in the Lord always, again I will say, Rejoice.” Do you know what rejoice means? It means be happy. Other translations of this passage said it like this: Be glad in the Lord always. Always be full of joy in the Lord. And the one I liked the most that explained it the best to me said, Celebrate God all day,every day.

Do you think we can celebrate God all day, every day? What about when we’re sad or mad or worried or afraid? What should we do then?

Could we talk to God and tell Him what’s bothering us? Could we remember or even read some Bible verses that assure us God will always take care of us, and He working things out for us even though it doesn’t seem like it at the time?

God tells us further down in these verses not to worry, but to pray, ask God for what we want, and remember to give thanks for all He has already given us. Does that mean we’re always going to get that new toy we want or win the game or get straight A’s? No, but it does mean that God hears us and always gives us what we need when we need it. He is always working for us and not against us.

Then finally, God tells us at the end of this passage to think about good things instead of bad or scary or worrisome things. If we can do that, we will have the peace of God in us and be able to celebrate God all day, every day.

I bet most of you know the song “I’ve Got That Joy, Joy, Joy Down in My Heart.” Ask your mom or dad to sing it with you and remember to be happy in the Lord all the time!

Prayer: Dear God, please help me to find joy in You every day and remember You are always with me no matter where I am or what I am doing. Thank you for loving and blessing me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2021/07/web1_Moody-Ann-3.jpg

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.