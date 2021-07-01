God’s Kids Korner: Freedom is not free

All the flags we will see this week remind me we will celebrate a very important holiday on Sunday. How many of you know what holiday we will celebrate? That’s right, the 4th of July. July 4th is also known as Independence Day. Do you know what independence means? It means freedom – being able to choose. In our country we enjoy lots of freedoms. We are free to come to church and worship; we are free to choose what we want to be when we grow up; we are free to choose where we want to live; we are free to choose most of the things that affect our daily lives.

Now, this might come as a surprise to some of you, but did you know that freedom isn’t free? That is right; many people had to pay the price for us to have the freedoms that we enjoy. There are countless men and women who helped to pay that price. Some have served in the Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, or Air Force. Many of them fought in wars, and some were hurt and wounded. There are also many people who have loved ones who paid the ultimate price for freedom. They gave their lives fighting for our freedom.

Yes, we have a lot of freedoms, but the greatest freedom that we have is the freedom that we have in Christ Jesus. The Bible teaches that the penalty for sin is death, but you and I have been set free from this penalty. We have been set free because Jesus paid it for us. The Bible tells us that Jesus died to set us free from the punishment of our sin. Instead of death, we have been given eternal life. This freedom wasn’t free either, Jesus paid the price.

This week as we celebrate Independence Day, let us remember to stop and thank God for those who have paid the price for our freedoms. But even more important, let us remember to thank God for Jesus, who has set us free from the penalty for sin because He was willing to pay the price for us.

Let us say a prayer together. God, thank You for the freedom that we enjoy in our country. We are thankful for those who paid the price for that freedom, but even more important, we thank You for the freedom we have because Jesus was willing to pay the penalty for our sin. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

By Ann Moody God’s Kids Korner

Ann Moody is a retired pastor, formerly of the Wilkesville First Presbyterian Church and the Middleport First Presbyterian Church. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author.

